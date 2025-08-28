 
August 28, 2025

Phase 1 of S-100 Implementation Complete

Phase 1 of S-100 Standards implementation is now complete after the operational release of standards S-124 Navigational Warnings and S-128 Catalogue of Nautical Products.

The S-100 framework is a new global standard created by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), in collaboration with other hydrographic offices around the world, that enables the integration of diverse datasets within a single Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) or other hydrographic application platforms.

Users will be able to combine various data layers with electronic navigational charts including detailed depth information and dynamic information on tides and currents.

S-100 builds on the digital foundation of S-57, the standard for ENCs since 1992, and the goal is to enhance situational awareness and decision-making, particularly in coastal waters and ports.

Products and services using the new S-100 specifications can be updated in near real-time, directly supporting greater navigational safety.

Traditionally, navigational warnings have been broadcast to vessels at sea via radio systems. With the introduction of S-124 Navigational Warnings, these alerts can now be directly integrated into the chart display on vessels equipped with S-100 ECDIS.

The S-128 Catalogue of Nautical Products allows systems to automatically track the status of subscribed navigational data services, indicating which are up-to-date, available, or missing.

The Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS) is taking a leading role in validating the new S-100 hydrographic framework with the June 2025 launch of sea trials on the St. Lawrence River. The primary objective of the six-month trial is to enable software developers and end users to start working with real data before the framework’s planned global implementation on January 1 next year.

The IHO says the completion of Phase 1 of the S-100 implementation demonstrates the international hydrographic community’s commitment to fulfilling the goals set out in its Roadmap for the S-100 Implementation Decade (2020–2030).

The August issue of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on hydrography and includes a feature on S-100.

Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Authors & Contributors
