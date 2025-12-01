Kongsberg Discovery, MacArtney Partner for ROTV Surveying and Inspection Capability

Kongsberg Discovery and MacArtney Underwater Technology have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) creating a new level of turnkey capability in towed underwater sensing solutions. The agreement will see all Kongsberg Discovery systems integrated onto MacArtney’s remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) platforms, bringing two technology leaders together in one offer for defense, energy and ocean science users worldwide.

The agreement, signed December 1 at Kongsberg Discovery’s facility in Horten, Norway, was lauded as “a natural partnership”.

“This partnership represents an important step toward delivering comprehensive solutions to our customers. By combining all our sonars, underwater positioning and navigation systems from Kongsberg Discovery with MacArtney’s platforms, we can now offer a unique blend of technology and flexibility," said Helge Uhlen, Vice President, OT Sales, Kongsberg Discovery.

Uhlen notes applications include, but are not limited to, seafloor mapping, pipeline and cable inspection, wide-area search tasks, mine-countermeasures, and more. The flexibility of the solution allows for operations in either shallow coastal areas, or at depths down to 1,000 meters, depending on the specific platform.