Austal USA Tapped to Build More Submarine Modules

Mobile, Ala. based Austal USA received an order for the manufacture and outfitting of three electronic deck modules for the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class submarine program. The order, valued at $10.6 million, was issued by prime contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat. Construction will begin in fall 2023 and the modules are scheduled to be delivered to Electric Boat by the middle of 2025.

The construction of these modules is the result of the strategic partnership formed in 2022 between Austal USA and Electric Boat, supported by the U.S. Navy, to take a strategic sourcing approach to expanding the production capacity of the submarine industrial base. As part of the partnership, Austal USA is constructing and outfitting Command and Control Systems Modules (CCSM) and Electronic Deck Modules (EDM) for the Virginia- and Columbia-class programs.

“This order signifies the confidence Electric Boat and the Navy have in Austal’s talented workforce to maintain a steady production line building quality modules on time and on budget,” said Dave Growden, Austal USA vice president of new Construction programs. “We are excited to play an important role in the submarine industrial base and about being part of a program critical to our Nation’s security.”

Austal USA has continued to expand its facilities and workforce to support the growing demand of the submarine industrial base. The order for the three modules follows an initial order for a CCSM in February 2023.