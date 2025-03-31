WHOI: Dive Team Awarded by International Organization

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s dive team was recently received a top international award for its commitment to quality training, safety, and the support of scientific missions in multiple facets of diving techniques. The honor was recognized by the International Academy of Underwater Sciences and Techniques at the European Dive Show.

The WHOI dive team is comprised of about 50 divers, making approximately 1200 dives a year, in locations around the world. The team supports scientific missions by utilizing various diving techniques, providing essential equipment, and ensuring the safety of divers and the integrity of diving operations. The team is an integral part of the WHOI Reef Solutions initiative, supporting the engineering and autonomous technology used to advance solutions-based coral reef research. The dive team also supports various underwater vehicle operations, including REMUS, an autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) designed by WHOI’s Oceanographic Systems Lab.

According to the Academy, the WHOI team was awarded this honor “to acknowledge the excellence of the Diving Department, which trains outstanding scientists in the multiple facets of diving techniques, and to honor the enthusiasm and unwavering commitment of its divers who operate from polar waters to tropical seas.”