Thursday, October 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 18, 2023

US Awards $6.7 Million for Sea Level Rise and Coastal Resilience Research

© ead72 / Adobe Stock

© ead72 / Adobe Stock

NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) is announcing $6.7 million in fiscal year 2023 funding that will be spent on 18 coastal resilience research projects across the nation.

“Coastal communities are on the front lines of climate change, and face challenges from sea level rise, coastal flooding and more frequent and intense storms,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator. “These awards, including those funded through the Biden-Harris Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, are a key pillar of Bidenomics and will enhance NOAA’s efforts to help communities build economic and environmental resilience and develop solutions to a variety of coastal climate threats.”

Eight new and seven continuing awards are funded under NCCOS’ Effects of Sea Level Rise (ESLR) Program. These projects will help facilitate informed adaptation planning and coastal management decisions that account for the effects of sea level rise and climate change, and evaluate the use of nature-based solutions in mitigating coastal vulnerability and risk. Five of the eight new projects are funded under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, which will allow NOAA to help communities prepare for, adapt to and build resilience to changing climate conditions.

New ESLR projects selected for funding include:

  • Oregon State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory received $500,000 to evaluate tradeoffs between gray and green infrastructure approaches for flood risk reduction for two estuaries in the Pacific Northwest.
  • (IRA-funded) Oregon State University received $500,000 to assess the environmental and economic tradeoffs of different management strategies for backshore dune environments in the Pacific Northwest.
  • (IRA-funded) University of Georgia, U.S. Geological Survey and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University received $500,000 to model nature-based flood mitigation projects to inform holistic coastal planning in the Gulf of Mexico coast.
  • (IRA-funded) University of California, Irvine and University of Miami received nearly $500,000 to evaluate how nature-based solutions can empower more equitable flood risk management in Los Angeles County, California.
  • (IRA-funded) George Mason University, The Nature Conservancy, Resources for the Future and Maryland Department of Natural Resources received nearly $500,000 to evaluate flood mitigation designs under future climate scenarios to inform restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay region.
  • University of Texas at Arlington and University of Arkansas received nearly $500,000 to evaluate how different shoreline adaptation actions perform with sea level rise and storms in California.
  • University of Rhode Island and Penn State University received over $360,000 to assess how nature-based solutions reduce coastal vulnerability to sea level rise while preserving ecosystem services in Rhode Island.
  • (IRA-funded) U.S. Geological Survey and University of California Santa Cruz received over $324,000 to evaluate flood risk in linked coral and mangrove ecosystems in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

NCCOS is also funding projects through annual appropriations to improve coastal community response to sea level rise, including three projects led by the Cooperative Institute for Research to Operations in Hydrology (CIROH):

  • (CIROH) University of Alabama received over $177,000 to develop nationally consistent coastal flood severity thresholds across the U.S.
  • (CIROH) University of Alabama, University of Hawaii at Manoa and University of Hawai'i Sea Grant received nearly $500,000 to integrate local ecological knowledge into flood modeling, communication, and response across Hawai’i.
  • (CIROH) University of Alabama and The Water Institute of the Gulf received over $284,000 to develop adjusted Digital Elevation Models (DEMs) to support marsh modeling.

“NOAA is a leader in providing timely and actionable data and information on sea level rise impacts along our coasts,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service. “This funding will help communities move from understanding the risks associated with sea level rise to taking appropriate actions to protect their citizens, infrastructure and natural resources.”

Related News

Credit: Taiwan President Website

Fearing China, South Korea Targets Contractors on Taiwan Navy Submarines

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec…

For illustration only - Credit:pixone3d/AdobeStock

Major Gas Supplier Norway Closely Monitoring Baltic Sea Pipe Burst Probe

Norway, Europe's largest gas supplier, is closely monitoring the progress of a probe into unexplained damage on a Baltic Sea gas pipeline…

© sdubrov / Adobe Stock

Turkey to Work with Romania, Bulgaria Against Black Sea Mines

Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria will work together against the threat of floating mines in the Black Sea due to war between Russia and Ukraine…

(Photo: HII)

US Navy Orders Up to 200 UUVs from HII for $347 Million

The U.S. Navy has placed an order for as many as 200 small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUV) in a deal potentially worth…

Ocean Diagnostics’ Ascension is a portable marine microplastics and eDNA depth sampling instrument rated for 400-meter depths.

Ocean Diagnostics Unveils Ascension: A 'Cost-effective' Tech for Ocean Microplastics and eDNA Data Collection

Canadian firm Ocean Diagnostics has said it has developed cutting-edge technology called Ascension to simplify the ocean…

Images courtesy of Schmidt Ocean Institute

New Hydrothermal Vent Found Near Galápagos

Scientists on a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition have discovered a new hydrothermal vent field larger than a professional soccer field.

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news