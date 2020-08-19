 
August 19, 2020

US Navy Awards Unmanned Vessel Contract to L3 Harris

(Image: L3 Harris)

L3Harris Technologies said it has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) program. 

The $35 million initial award is part of a $281 million program that includes a prototype and options for a total of nine MUSVs. The program is the Navy’s first for a USV to support the Navy’s Distributed Maritime Operations strategy.

L3Harris will integrate the company’s ASView autonomy technology into a purpose-built 195-foot commercially derived vehicle from a facility along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana. L3Harris will be the systems integrator and provide the mission autonomy and perception technology as the prime contractor on the program. The program team includes Gibbs & Cox and Incat Crowther who will provide the ship design and Swiftships will complete the construction of the vehicle.

The MUSV will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to the fleet while maneuvering autonomously and complying with international Collision Regulations, even in operational environments.

“The MUSV program award reinforces our investments in the unmanned market and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bring mission-critical capabilities to our warfighters,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. “L3Harris is continuing to develop a full range of highly reliable and affordable autonomous maritime capabilities to enable distributed maritime operations in support of the National Defense Strategy.”

