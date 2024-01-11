Azule Energy to Use FutureOn’s Digital Twin Software on Four Oil Projects

Angola-based Azule Energy has awarded a three-year contract with extension options to Norwegian company FutureOn for its FieldTwin digital design and visualization platform.

Azule Energy – a standalone integrated energy company combining the local assets of bp and Eni – will use FieldTwin to develop and accelerate four of its projects in the West Africa region.

This includes the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project, one of the major upstream projects being developed in Angola with approximately one billion barrels estimated reserves and the potential to reach peak production of 175,000 barrels a day.

The contract builds on FutureOn’s longstanding relationship with both BP and Eni. The FieldTwin platform enabes collaborative and integrated working, accelerates timelines, and helps in achieving cost efficiencies and de-risking activities across the life cycle of offshore energy assets, according to FutureOn.

“FieldTwin excels when used for the development of deepwater brownfield expansions and developments like those being pioneered by Azule Energy. Angola is poised for significant investment in deepwater projects to support continued growth of oil production, which has increased year on year since 2021. We anticipate this contract – FutureOn’s first in West Africa – could create a ripple effect for further adoption of FieldTwin across the local supply chain,” said Andreas Hoel Gaarder, Vice President Middle East and Asia Pacific at FutureOn.