February 14, 2022

Baker Hughes Expands in Guyana

(Photo: Baker Hughes)

(Photo: Baker Hughes)

Energy technology company Baker Hughes announced it has opened a new "supercenter" facility for oilfield services and equipment in Guyana. The facility, which spans more than 8 acres, will support regional customers and bolster Baker Hughes’ localization efforts within South America.

Referencing its work in Guyana, Baker Hughes said it currently provides drilling services, drill bits and drilling and completion fluids to several drilling rigs, with its Completions and Wellbore Intervention product line supporting all upper completions for development wells in the country. Baker Hughes’ Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Upstream Chemicals businesses also provide technology and solutions to the second floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Guyana, known as Liza Unity and other projects in the region.

The new multimodal supercenter has been built together with Baker Hughes’ existing completion warehouse and liquid mud and completion fluids plant, providing full support to customers in Guyana and Suriname. The facility represents a multimillion-dollar investment from Baker Hughes over 15 years and includes a workshop, warehouse and laydown storage yard including maintenance facilities and equipment. Baker Hughes will also offer subsea equipment and installation services at the new supercenter. The center is expected to employ more than 100 employees within five years, and the majority are expected to be Guyanese.

“Today’s announcement significantly expands Baker Hughes’ ability to support Guyana’s energy goals and leading oil and gas projects in the country,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president for Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes, during the facility’s opening ceremony on Feb. 14. “Baker Hughes is well-known in the region for service and technical excellence, and our new Guyana supercenter will bolster our efforts to expand even further into the evolving market. We are proud to be here, and we look forward to this exciting next phase in our work.”

Guyana is an important strategic growth country for Baker Hughes, the company said. The majority of all discoveries in Guyana are located in the Stabroek Block, where operator ExxonMobil has updated the estimated recoverable resources to approximately 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

