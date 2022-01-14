 
New Wave Media

January 14, 2022

Baker Hughes finds U.S. Drillers add most O&G Rigs Since April

Copyright namning/AdobeStock

Copyright namning/AdobeStock

U.S. energy firms this week added the most oil and natural gas rigs in a week since April as rising oil prices prompt more drillers to return to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 13 to 601 in the week to Jan. 14, its highest since April 2020, said Baker Hughes in its weekly report.  The total count was up 228, or 61%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose 11 to 492 this week, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs rose two to 109, their highest since March 2020. Specifically, the Eagle Ford in South Texas gained six rigs this week, the most of any basin, bringing its total to 50, its highest since April 2020. The Haynesville shale in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas gained three to 52, its highest since November 2019.

U.S. crude futures were trading around $84 per barrel on Friday, putting the contract on track to rise for a fourth week in a row for the first time since October.

With oil prices up about 12% so far this year after soaring 55% in 2021, a growing number of exploration and production (E&P) firms plan to raise spending for a second consecutive year in 2022.

The rig count has climbed gradually for a record 17 months in a row, but U.S. oil production slipped in 2021 as many energy firms focused more on returning money to investors rather than boosting output.

U.S. oil output was hit by the coronavirus pandemic which crushed demand and prices, and is only forecast to surpass 2019's record levels of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) next year. The government projects production will rise from 11.2 million bpd in 2021 to 11.8 million bpd in 2022 and 12.4 million bpd in 2023.

Rig activity across the five largest U.S. oil plays would need to increase by about 13 weekly over next eight weeks to reach a sustainable plateau to hold current oil volumes in 2022, versus average rig gains of about two over the last four weeks, Mizuho said this week.

"We continue to believe drilling activity will be a put a ceiling on U.S. supply growth, which is positive for the commodity and large-cap E&Ps," the bank said. 

(Reuters)

Related News

Seismic streamers - Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

Shell Seismic Survey Approval Complied with Rules, S.Africa Minister Says

Shell's plan for seismic testing on South Africa's Wild Coast, which critics say threatens dolphins, seals, whales, penguins and other rare sea life…

The SSAO subsea oi water separation system. Image courtesy Petrobras.

Interview: André Lima Cordeiro, Executive Manager, Subsea Systems, Petrobras

Brazil has always pushed the boundaries of deepwater exploration and production – and it’s still doing so today. With some…

Copyright Zerophoto/AdobeStock

S. Africa Court Stymies Shell Offshore Seismic Survey

A South African high court today blocked Shell from conducting seismic testing offshore from South Africa's pristine Wild Coast…

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering, BP Remotely Pilot ROV in UK from Shore in Norway

Subsea services company Oceaneering has said it has successfully completed the first onshore remote piloting of a remotely…

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

Walter Munk (center) with the author (left) and his wife Mary (right) at Scripps in 2018. Photo courtesy the Author

Opinion: A Call for the USNS Walter Munk to Honor America’s Greatest Oceanographer

In the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress established a commission to rename several military bases and ships…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SonTek

SonTek manufactures acoustic Doppler instrumentation for water velocity measurement in oceans, rivers, lakes, harbors, canals, estuaries, pipes and labs. Our sophisticated technology serves as the foundation for trusted data collection systems such as the CastAway-CTD and HydroSurveyor bathymetric ADCP.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news