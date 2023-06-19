 
Baker Hughes Wins Subsea Contract from Eni in Ivory Coast

(File photo: Baker Hughes)

Energy technology company Baker Hughes announced it has been awarded a contract by Eni and its partner Petroci for the Baleine Phase 2 project in Ivory Coast, Africa’s first Scope 1 and 2 net-zero emissions development.

This award, which includes eight deep water trees, three Aptara manifolds, the relevant subsea production control system, and flexible risers and jumpers, strengthens Baker Hughes’ presence in West Africa and unlocks considerable growth potential in the country.

Baker Hughes will deliver a configured-to-order product portfolio across subsea production and flexible pipe systems, designed for optimum cost effectiveness, installation and life-of-field value. These deepwater trees and manifolds, supplemented with subsea production controls and flexible pipe systems, provide efficiency and cost-effectiveness under demanding conditions. Their modular design aids in reducing lead times, vital for the economic feasibility of such projects. This contract reflects Baker Hughes’ value proposition of advanced technology, exceptional execution and value, holistic solutions and operational efficiency.

“This collaboration between Baker Hughes and Eni is Africa’s first development project with clear Scope 1 and 2 carbon reduction goals and will deliver innovative technology that will enhance the energy security in Ivory Coast,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes. “Ensuring that energy is locally available is an increasingly profound challenge, and we applaud the efforts of Eni and companies like it to shape an abundant energy future for Africa. We are proud of the confidence placed in us to accelerate the execution of this important project.”

