 
New Wave Media

June 2, 2022

Balmoral Group Boss Jim Milne Receives Knighthood

Sir Jim Milne, Chairman and Managing Director of Balmoral Group - Credit: Balmoral Group

Sir Jim Milne, Chairman and Managing Director of Balmoral Group - Credit: Balmoral Group

Jim Milne, Chairman and Managing Director of Balmoral Group, was awarded the honor of Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honours List for services to business and charity, and is now officially Sir James S Milne CBE, DL, DHC, Hon DBA, Hon FRIAS.

Balmoral is a UK-based engineering company specializing in offshore buoyancy, insulation, and protection solutions for the offshore energy industry.

Following the acceptance of his knighthood, he said: “I am deeply honored and quite taken aback to have received such humbling recognition from Her Majesty The Queen in this very special year for her.

“For as long as I can remember I have strived to be the best I can be and, I think, have encouraged others to do and think the same way.

“I am very fortunate in that I have been surrounded by a loving family all my life and they have given me the strength and freedom to pursue my commercial, charitable and personal dreams. The good Lord has been watching and guiding me too, of course.

Sir James is often quoted as saying that he hasn’t come a long way in life as his company’s corporate headquarters are located less than a mile from where he was born and brought up on the family farm, just outside Aberdeen city at that time.

Like all business people, he has experienced numerous highs and lows, both on a commercial and personal level and, somehow, has always bounced back, Balmoral said in a statement announcing Milne's knighthood.

“You can draw your own conclusions from this”, he says. “You might think I’m either a genius, completely mad or, perhaps more realistically, somewhere in the middle.”

He is a firm believer that the way to get on in life is to take calculated risks, make mistakes and learn from them - and admits to making quite a few in his time.

Lettuce and MushroomsCredit: Balmoral Group

He said:: “I do believe, however, that I was a born entrepreneur; growing lettuce and mushrooms; buying, renovating and selling cars while at school before acquiring an 84 x 21ft ex-RAF hut from Kinloss to start up my first glassfibre manufacturing operation on the family Home Farm of Tullos.”

Nowadays, Balmoral Group operates from a 45-acre site in Aberdeen and has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Newcastle, South Yorkshire and South Wales, all run by dedicated and committed individuals which he feels is so important.

"I’m a great believer in people. If you have good people, look after them; I can certainly say we have an abundance of good people at Balmoral that have supported me and the company exceptionally well.

“85% of what we produce in the UK is exported worldwide. From our offshore energy products for the hydrocarbon and renewable sectors, to our anaerobic digestion and water/wastewater products, you will find Balmoral products on every continent in the world.

“Quality products supported by a problem-solving approach and a commitment to world-class service is a powerful and profitable mix.”

Milne is joint founder and chairman of Friends of ANCHOR, a charity established in 1997 that supports Aberdeen’s cancer and haematology care unit, as well as financing many ground-breaking research programs.

“I am very proud of the charitable work that I have been fortunate enough to be involved in around the world. This is not something that I normally comment on but I have to mention Friends of ANCHOR.

“Since 1997 Balmoral has funded all the fundraising team and administrative costs of Friends of ANCHOR. The charity, in its 25th year, is on course to reach a record project target of £2m that will help make the difference in Aberdeen’s new cancer care center due to open in 2023. This is an absolutely fantastic effort by the FoA team and their volunteers.”

He will turn 82 years of age this year so it’s been quite a journey for the boy that left school at 14 with no qualifications and the youngest of nine of a family.

Sir James concluded: “I am a very proud man today and will take time to reflect on the achievements that have led to this tremendous honor.
“I know that my whole family will be equally proud, those that are with us and those that, sadly, are not.”

Related News

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions to Deliver Subsea Production System for Halten East

Norwegian offshore energy engineering and construction company Aker Solutions said Wednesday it had secured a sizeable contract…

The Chinese White Dolphin (Sousa Chinensis, also referred to as the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin) was classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List copy. Photo courtesy OceanAlpha

Unmanned Vessels Help to Protect Threatened Marine Lives in China

In April 2022, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and passive acoustic monitoring technologies were used in China for the first…

Photo courtesy Neptune Energy

Carbon Capture & Storage: A New Lease of Life for Submarine Pipelines?

Since 2019, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) have risen up the political agenda, globally, offering a route to decarbonization…

Dawn Massa Stancavish standing in front of a display at the Reagan National Library’s “Secrets of WWII” exhibit honoring her grandfather, Frank Massa. Photo courtesy Massa

MASSA: Innovation Inside its DNA

From designing the world’s largest transducer; to lobster-like surf crawling robots to detect and destroy mines; to creating…

Port Adriano - Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power to Install Wave Energy Power Plant in Spanish Port

Wave energy technology firm Eco Wave Power has entered an official agreement with Port Adriano, Spain, for the potential…

Artist’s impression of future coral growth potential. This is not a scientific illustration of the possible scale, species, or size of the corals. Still from the ReCoral explainer video. - Credit: Ørsted

ReCoral - Ørsted to Try Growing Corals on Offshore Wind Turbine Foundations

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted is planning what it says is a world-first attempt to support coral reefs by growing…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

The Underwater Centre

The Underwater Centre is the ideal location to conduct subsea trials and testing, with tidal depths over 150m, a 1.5M litre onshore tank, plus industry experienced personnel.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wireless optical modems open up new possibilities for underwater communication

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news