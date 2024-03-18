 
New Wave Media

March 18, 2024

Bardex Launches Barmoor Quick Connector for Offshore Energy Industries

  • (Credit: Bardex)
  • (Credit: Bardex)
  • (Credit: Bardex) (Credit: Bardex)
  • (Credit: Bardex) (Credit: Bardex)

U.S.-based engineering company Bardex has introduced the Barmoor Quick Connector, a novel mooring connector for use in the offshore wind and oil and gas industries.

The Barmoor Quick Connector is built without high precision machined parts and features a lightweight design, which according to Bardex, allows it to offer the most cost-effective solution on the market

Based upon the Bardex BarLatch Fairlead Chain Stopper, the first set of BarMoor Quick Connectors were installed in December 2023.

The BarMoor Quick Connector have been designed to provide engineering proficiency and improved operational interfaces to extend the life of the system and the mooring lines, Bardex said.

Some of the advantages of the product include reduced project risk and installation time, and the ability to be produced at scale which speeds up the delivery.

As the connector does not have highly precision machined parts, this makes it more reliable and less prone to fabrication defects or assembly errors, Bardex claims.

Bardex designs, builds, and supports engineering systems and propriety products to meet the marine industry’s toughest – and heaviest – challenges. 

Its products and services focus on mooring and tensioning, shiplift and transfer, launch and recovery of chain jack lift systems, SCR and pipeline riser pull-in, skidding, load handling, and rig leveling and restraining.

The company’s key markets include defense and commercial shipyards, oil and gas, and offshore wind.

Related News

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray…

Flexible pipelines coils being loaded in England (Credit: Enauta)

Final Subsea System Components for Atlanta FPSO En Route to Brazil

The final pieces of subsea system equipment that will support the production from Enauta’s floating production storage and…

Saipem's Catorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Gets Offshore Pipelines Installation Job for CCS Schemes in UK

Saipem has signed a letter of intent for the development of CO2 offshore transportation and storage facilities as part of…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Trion Subsea Installation Services Offshore Mexico

Australia's top oil and gas company Woodside Energy has awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for subsea installation services for…

The MoU signing (Credit: FET)

FET and Safeen to Collaborate on Development of Electric Thrusters for ROVs

Forum Energy Technologies (FET), though its Subsea Technologies product line, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

Exail SeapiX-R on DriX USV (Credit: Exail)

Exail's DriX USV Concludes Marine Survey on US Wind Farm Areas

Exail's DriX uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has completed a first-of-its-kind fisheries research survey to assess the impact…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news