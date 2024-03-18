Bardex Launches Barmoor Quick Connector for Offshore Energy Industries

U.S.-based engineering company Bardex has introduced the Barmoor Quick Connector, a novel mooring connector for use in the offshore wind and oil and gas industries.

The Barmoor Quick Connector is built without high precision machined parts and features a lightweight design, which according to Bardex, allows it to offer the most cost-effective solution on the market

Based upon the Bardex BarLatch Fairlead Chain Stopper, the first set of BarMoor Quick Connectors were installed in December 2023.

The BarMoor Quick Connector have been designed to provide engineering proficiency and improved operational interfaces to extend the life of the system and the mooring lines, Bardex said.

Some of the advantages of the product include reduced project risk and installation time, and the ability to be produced at scale which speeds up the delivery.

As the connector does not have highly precision machined parts, this makes it more reliable and less prone to fabrication defects or assembly errors, Bardex claims.

Bardex designs, builds, and supports engineering systems and propriety products to meet the marine industry’s toughest – and heaviest – challenges.

Its products and services focus on mooring and tensioning, shiplift and transfer, launch and recovery of chain jack lift systems, SCR and pipeline riser pull-in, skidding, load handling, and rig leveling and restraining.

The company’s key markets include defense and commercial shipyards, oil and gas, and offshore wind.