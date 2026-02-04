Wednesday, February 4, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 4, 2026

Baron Weather Expands Services to Support Recreational, Commercial Maritime Operations

  • © Baron Weather
  • © Baron Weather
  • © Baron Weather © Baron Weather
  • © Baron Weather © Baron Weather

Baron Weather, a global provider of meteorological and metocean (oceanographic) intelligence services, announced the advancement of its services to support worldwide recreational and commercial maritime operations. With decades of experience supporting inland waterway and offshore services, Baron delivers current and forecast marine weather and metocean intelligence backed by 24/7 operational expertise that drive informed, confident planning and underway decision making.  

As part of this advancement, Baron has appointed Dave Hubner to lead its maritime services and deepen global partnerships with integrated industry service providers.    

“Since its beginnings, Baron has been at the forefront of some of the most significant advancements in marine services,” said Hubner. “I’m excited to continue that legacy by driving partner success through integrated safer, smarter services.”    

© Baron Weather

Baron’s marine services are designed for integration with partner applications that require more than publicly available metocean data. By combining forecast and current metocean expertise, Baron partners with services that improve situational awareness, reduce risk, and support critical stakeholder decisions across the maritime industry.    

Baron’s maritime intelligence leverages high-resolution modeling and globally derived current condition datasets to provide insight into winds, waves, currents, storm development, lightning, and other critical metocean conditions. This integrated view of the atmosphere and ocean enables mariners to mitigate risk and maintain situational awareness throughout all phases of their voyage.  

Baron’s maritime services are supported by 24/7 teams of meteorologists and operational staff. This ensures reliability and expert insight for a global customer base operating in mission-critical, safety-driven environments.   

