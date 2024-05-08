 
New Wave Media

May 8, 2024

Bathymetric Drone Survey with Multisensor Tech

  • Image courtesy SPH Engineering
  • Visualization of the photogrammetry data of the corridor, processed with QGIS software. Image courtesy SPH Engineering
  • Visualization of bathymetry (from echo sounder) data combined with a colorized point cloud, processed in DroneGIS software. Image courtesy SPH Engineering
  • Image courtesy SPH Engineering Image courtesy SPH Engineering
  • Visualization of the photogrammetry data of the corridor, processed with QGIS software. Image courtesy SPH Engineering Visualization of the photogrammetry data of the corridor, processed with QGIS software. Image courtesy SPH Engineering
  • Visualization of bathymetry (from echo sounder) data combined with a colorized point cloud, processed in DroneGIS software. Image courtesy SPH Engineering Visualization of bathymetry (from echo sounder) data combined with a colorized point cloud, processed in DroneGIS software. Image courtesy SPH Engineering

Aeromedia U.A.V., S.L., a Spanish company specializing in aerial survey technologies, recently undertook a project involving a comprehensive survey of a 10-km-long corridor in the reservoir Logrosan-Caceres. The project aimed to showcase the power of integrating multiple survey technologies, including LIDAR, high-resolution photogrammetry, and an airborne echo sounder system developed by SPH Engineering, particularly for mapping terrestrial and underwater terrains.

The work aimed at the topography of a water catchment and discharge area near the Ruecas reservoir in Cáceres. LiDAR+RGB techniques were combined in the terrestrial area and the ECT 400S single-beam bathymetric probe in the reservoir area. The bathymetry of about 9 hectares took one day, and the LiDAR flights took one morning. Our client obtained several cartographic products, such as DEMs and point clouds.

The Challenge

The main expectations regarding drone-based solutions were acquisition speed and the captured data's final reliability. The primary challenge was conducting a detailed survey that accurately covered terrestrial and underwater areas. Traditional methods often require separate systems for land and underwater surveying, complicating data integration and increasing project time and cost. Moreover, the need to survey under vegetation and achieve depths of up to 100 meters underwater demanded a solution that could provide exceptional precision and versatility.

The Multisensor Solution

Aeromedia utilized an innovative approach to address these challenges by integrating three technologies.

This multi-sensor solution enabled the team to measure the Earth's surface seamlessly, capturing accurate information from the Digital Terrain Model (TDM), even in areas covered by vegetation, and extending to underwater environments up to depths of 100 meters.

The first was LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology to capture highly accurate 3D terrain data along the 10-kilometer corridor. LIDAR is renowned for penetrating vegetation and providing detailed elevation information, making it an ideal choice for this project.

The second solution was high-resolution Photogrammetry: Combined with LIDAR, photogrammetry played a crucial role in capturing detailed surface imagery. This technology enabled the creation of precise 3D models and orthomosaics, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the area's topography.

Last but not least is the airborne Echo Sounder System. The underwater component of the survey was accomplished with an airborne echo sounder system provided by SPH Engineering. This system could capture submerged topography up to 100 meters, enabling the acquisition of valuable data from the reservoir's depths.

Single-frequency Echo Sounder ECT400 integrated with DJI M300 drone during the bathymetric survey. Image courtesy SPH Engineering


Visualization of LIDAR data of the corridor, processed with LIDAR360 software. Image courtesy SPH Engineering

Related News

Kraken Robotics' KATFISH and ALARS systems (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Scoops Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Subsea Security Equipment

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has received orders for its subsea security equipment worth $3.7 million.The…

(Image: Terradepth)

Oceaneering Signs On for Terradepth's Ocean Data Service

Ocean data management solutions provider Terradepth announced it has signed on subsea engineering and applied technology…

(Photo: VideoRay)

Greensea IQ and VideoRay Partner to Enhance ROV User Experience

Marine technology companies Greensea IQ and VideoRay announced they are expanding their partnership to enhance the user experience…

Phoenix bags deal for Submarine Emergency System

Phoenix was contracted by the Spanish Navy to provide a Submarine Emergency Ventilation and Decompression System (SEVDS)…

(Credit: Sea Machines Robotics)

Sea Machines Launches Its First Turnkey USV

Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics has unveiled its first turnkey unmanned surface vessel (USV) dubbed Selkie.The first model…

Prince TLP - Credit: MODEC (file image)

Subsea7 Secures Work with Talos Energy in Gulf of Mexico

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract with U.S. oil and gas company Talos Energy for its Sunspear…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Hydrographic Assistant Survey Technician

● NOAA

Shore Tankerman

● Barge Transfer Services ● Ledbetter, Ky, United States

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news