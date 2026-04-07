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April 7, 2026

Bedrock Appoints Matthew Tirman as CEO

© Bedrock Ocean Exploration

© Bedrock Ocean Exploration

Bedrock Ocean Exploration, a leader in autonomous subsea data and intelligence, announced the appointment of Matthew Tirman as Chief Executive Officer as the company builds on deployments and rising demand across global offshore markets. 

Tirman brings more than two decades of experience in scaling deep-technology companies across geospatial intelligence, data platforms, and high-growth global commercial operations. He previously helped lead Satellogic through early commercial traction to tens of millions in revenue and its public market debut. Under his leadership, Satellogic delivered imagery and data products to defense and intelligence customers worldwide, and space system sales to include a broad area maritime constellation. As CEO, he will drive Bedrock's strategy, go-to-market execution, and operational growth. Founder Charles Chiau will continue as Chief Technology Officer, focusing on hardware and software advancements as Bedrock enters its next phase of innovation in delivering AI-driven, autonomous subsea intelligence for enterprise and government customers at a global scale.

"The opportunity ahead is massive," said Tirman, the new CEO of Bedrock. "It's similar to the early days of the space economy, where access to high-quality data unlocked entirely new markets. Today we support sustained operations in complex offshore environments across the Gulf of Mexico, UK, and North Sea, and we are experiencing exceptionally strong demand across government and commercial sectors."

Bedrock is building the largest private fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles, supporting the offshore energy, hydrographic mapping, and maritime security industries. Its vertically integrated platform with multi-sensor subsea data can be deployed without specialized infrastructure and operate in a wide range of offshore environments, from small vessels to large-scale ships. Bedrock's Mosaic platform offers data access, visualization, and collaboration, while Trident supports remote fleet operations and mission coordination, enabling it to deliver faster surveys, lower costs, and more reliable data than traditional methods.

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