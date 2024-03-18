 
New Wave Media

March 18, 2024

BIRNS High Amperage Connector Series Debuts

BIRNS celebrated 70 years and launched its new Meridian subsea connector in London. Image courtesy BIRNS

BIRNS celebrated 70 years and launched its new Meridian subsea connector in London. Image courtesy BIRNS

BIRNS made a big splash at Oceanology International in London last week at the company’s Power Forward event, with the celebration of the company’s 70th anniversary, and the launch of an all new high amperage subsea connector series, the 225 Amp BIRNS Meridian line.

The Meridian line, a robust, custom engineered dry-mate connector series is open face rated to 6km, and is well-suited for battery packs and thrusters for crewed and uncrewed subsea vehicles that require high amperage power transfer. 

Select sizes are already being DNV type-approved for 6km rated crewed submersibles. BIRNS Meridians are compact, and feature several pin configurations, with more in design for release later this year. The M40 pin configuration has a single 85 square millimeter/3-000 contact. Both standard and reverse gender versions are featured in the series, and all withstand reverse pressure, too, and can be installed into both dry and oil-filled canisters.

The new connector line has a number of exclusive design features to create ease of use and mating, including a tactile alignment index ridge and arrows indicating the primary key position. The receptacles also feature a blue color band on the shell, which allows users to have a strong visual indicator that a connector pair has been fully mated.

The 225 Amp BIRNS Meridian line is a high amperage subsea connector series, well-suited for battery packs and thrusters for crewed and uncrewed subsea vehicles that require high amperage power transfer. Image courtesy BIRNS

Related News

Illustration (Credit: Naval Group)

Dutch Government Picks France's Naval Group for Submarines Order

The Dutch government on Friday said it had picked French defense company Naval Group to build four new submarines in coming…

Salamanca FPS - ©BOEM (File Image)

LLOG Taps ABL for Marine Warranty Services at Salamanca Project in Gulf of Mexico

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract by LLOG Exploration to provide marine warranty survey (MWS)…

GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustis Launches New Sub-Bottom Profiler and Software Integration Capabilities

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has launched the GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, while also announcing…

EM 304 MBES data recorded when every other ping is used for sub-bottom. Sub-bottom pings by EM®SBP do not interfere with the bathymetry (Image: Kongsberg Discovery)

Kongsberg Discovery Unveils Sub-Bottom Profiling Tool for Proprietary Echo Sounders

Norwegian ocean science technology provider Kongsberg Discovery has introduced EM®SBP software system, which offers sub-bottom…

Exail SeapiX-R on DriX USV (Credit: Exail)

Exail's DriX USV Concludes Marine Survey on US Wind Farm Areas

Exail's DriX uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has completed a first-of-its-kind fisheries research survey to assess the impact…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Joins Forces with US Navy for SAS Sensor Research

Kraken Robotics has signed an agreement with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division (NUWC) in Newport to conduct joint research…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news