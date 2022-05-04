HII Taps BlueZone for REMUS AUV Services in Australia

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the U.S. naval shipbuilder and unmanned systems manufacturer, said Tuesday it had selected its Australian sales partner, BlueZone Group, as an authorized REMUS autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) service center.

The Newcastle-based company will provide local support to REMUS AUVs for the Royal Australian Navy and other regional customers.

HII and BlueZone Group will host an official agreement signing on May 10, 2022, during the Indo-Pacific International Maritime Exposition at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia.

“We’re excited to provide this increased capability for Australia through our partner BlueZone Group,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group at HII’s Mission Technologies division. “This depot-level support is essential for the expanded use of AUVs in the region and will allow for increased operational availability of systems for critical defense missions.”

As a REMUS service center, BlueZone can perform level three depot support, maintenance, and repair of REMUS AUVs at its facility. Services will include regularly scheduled maintenance, repair of modules and components, upgrades, battery conditioning and replacement, and sensor integration. BlueZone will also be equipped to fully test systems and train end users on their operations.

Elizabeth Karpiel, BlueZone Group CEO, said that “a BlueZone Group Depot Level Maintenance and Sustainment Facility will maximize ‘up-time’ for REMUS users in the Asia-Pacific region and build capability in Remote and Autonomous System (RAS) support. An Australian-based BlueZone facility will provide a regional capability in experienced, efficient, and highly responsive sustainment. BlueZone’s 22 years sustaining Australia’s maritime RAS make us the ideal partner for HII in the region.”

REMUS first entered the Australian market in 2007 when the Royal Australian Navy acquired REMUS 600. HII has since deployed hundreds of AUVs across the globe.