 
New Wave Media

June 16, 2022

AUV Boaty McBoatface Passes the Test, Returns to Plymouth

  • Photo courtesy NOC
  • Photo courtesy NOC
  • Photo courtesy NOC Photo courtesy NOC
  • Photo courtesy NOC Photo courtesy NOC

Engineers and scientists from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) recovered Boaty McBoatface from Thales Turnchapel Wharf in Plymouth, where the AUV completed its deployment out in the Southwest Approaches.

This deployment focused on proving the endurance and data gathering capabilities of Boaty, to ensure it is prepared for scientific deployments anywhere in the ocean. Over a period of five weeks the autonomous vehicle travelled from Plymouth out to the continental shelf edge south of Ireland and back to Plymouth, covering a distance of almost 2,000km while venturing to depths of over 1,000m. 

Unaccompanied by a support vessel, Boaty was surfacing roughly every 24 hours to telemeter sensor data and receive new piloting instructions from the team in Southampton.

Capable of being deployed for up to three months, there are six in the fleet of Autosub Long Range (ALRs) vehicles. The Plymouth deployment demonstrated new technologies that will be used to deliver planned future ground-breaking science expeditions, such as exploring under the sea ice in the Weddell Sea or monitoring the long-term environmental impacts of decommissioned oil and gas infrastructure.

Photo courtesy NOCThe NOC has been leading the UK’s road to net zero oceanographic capability with the Marine Autonomous Robotic Systems (MARS) Development Group. Scientists and engineers at the NOC are using autonomous underwater vehicles to provide information and data to assess the impact that investments into clean energy may have on coastal ecosystems, such as the impact of offshore wind farms in areas that the UK depends on for fish, transport, leisure & wellbeing, as well as energy extraction.

“This latest expedition is the longest journey undertaken by Boaty and marks a number of significant achievements for the Oceanids development program," said Alex Phillips, Head of the MARS Development Group at NOC. "The ALR has managed to follow a challenging and hazardous pathway from the UK shore out to the continental shelf break, covering a distance of several thousand kilometers before making a safe return to Plymouth. During this time, it has dived to depths over 1,000m, collecting data that informs us of the changing currents, structure and productivity of UK seas.”

“Although a technical trial, Boaty has collected information that will help link how physical conditions and changes in UK waters impact marine ecosystems and ocean health," said Matthew Palmer, Chief Scientist of Marine Autonomous Robotic Systems at NOC. "New state-of-the-art sensors will monitor currents, temperature, changes in the seabed, and how phytoplankton and oxygen levels change over space and time. The long-range capability from shore to deep ocean will also contribute to our understanding of how short and long-term changes in our oceans and the UK’s coastal seas are a result of human actions such as pollution, fishing, and industry, as well as climate change factors.”


The Marine Autonomous Robotic Systems (MARS) Development Group. Photo courtesy NOC

Related News

Uncrewed Vessel Tech: Argeo Argus Launched for Offshore Energy Sector

Argeo launched its first uncrewed, remotely supervised survey and inspection vehicle dubbed Argeo Argus. The Argus USV (Uncrewed…

Image courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX, ABS Ink JDP on Remotely Controlled Rocket Recovery Droneships

SpaceX  and ABS signed a joint development project (JDP) to review the remotely controlled functions of autonomous rocket…

Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Shark Bay. Photo by Sahira Bell, PhD graduate from UWA.

4500 Years Old & 180km: World's Largest Known Plant Discovered in Shark Bay

Largest known plant on earth discovered at Shark Bay, and it's 4,500 years old.Researchers from The University of Western…

Copyright gudkovandrey/AdobeStock

Reseach Finds Fin Whale Songs Shed Light on Migration Patterns

A Curtin University-led research team has uncovered valuable information on the migration patterns of the fin whale, as well…

Crew members aboard a NOAA ship in 2016 use a crane to hoist a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from the water at night. NOAA is seeking proposals for new ocean survey ships that can deploy a variety of equipment, including ROVs like the one pictured here. Credit: NOAA

NOAA Issues RFP for Design and Construction of Ocean Survey Ships

NOAA is seeking proposals from U.S. shipbuilders for the design and construction of new ships for the agency. The new vessels…

The medium-displacement unmanned surface vessel Sea Hunter sits pierside at Naval Base San Diego, during the Unmanned Surface Vessel Division (USDIV) One Establishment ceremony. USDIV One will focus on unmanned surface vessel experimentation and fleet advocacy for the surface force. (Photo: Kevin C. Leitner / U.S. Navy)

US Navy Sets Up Unmanned Surface Vessel Division

The U.S. Navy is moving full speed ahead toward wider adoption of autonomous unmanned surface vessels, having recently established…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cesigma - Signals & Systems

CeSigma develops products in signal acquisition and processing technologies. Applications are physics, acoustics, optronics, radar technologies. BlueScan® multipurpose underwater systems (ranging and recording marine mammals up to torpedo tracking and crew training). Optronic Maritime and Aerial survey.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wireless optical modems open up new possibilities for underwater communication

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news