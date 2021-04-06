 
April 6, 2021

Bolidt Tapped to Supply for OceanX Research Vessel

(Photo: Damen)

(Photo: Damen)

Bolidt has supplied a range of decking solutions for OceanX’s new flagship OceanXplorer.

Following extensive rebuilding work at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam, the 87-m former offshore survey vessel is the new flagship for Dalio Philanthropies’ initiative OceanX, whose mission is “to explore the ocean and bring it back to the world”. OceanXplorer will serve simultaneously as a launch pad for deep-sea exploration, a marine life laboratory and a broadcast studio for audiences around the globe.

Bolidt installed its decking solutions throughout the vessel. For areas including the main deck, submarine hangar, wet lab and first-deck walkway, Bolideck Select Hard was chosen. Bolideck Helideck was applied to the helicopter deck, while the galley was fitted with the anti-skid, shock-proof Bolideck 700 RF, along with integrated electrical heating. Finally, the versatile Bolideck Future Teak was selected for decks 3 and 4.

"OceanXplorer was built to explore the farthest reaches of our planet and brave some of its harshest conditions," said Roger Mayer, Chief of Staff, OceanX. "We are pleased to have Bolidt's decking solutions integrated into a wide array of facilities across our vessel, as they will support our ability to withstand the extreme stresses of the ocean world."

