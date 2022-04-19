 
April 19, 2022

Bollinger to Build Uncrewed Mine Countermeasure Vessels for the US Navy

Lockport, La.-based Bollinger Shipyards earlier this month was awarded a U.S. Navy contract for the production of the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicle Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MCM USV), engineering services and other direct costs.

According to the Pentagon, the $13,725,953 fixed-price incentive (firm target), firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-type contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $122,908,682.

Work will be performed in Lockport, La. (65%); Portsmouth, Va. (22%); Atlanta, Ga. (10%); and Orrville, Ohio (3%), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2027.

Bollinger was the winner among three bidders for the project.

