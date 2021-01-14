 
MOL, Bombora Targeting Wave Energy Opportunities in Japan

Credit: Bombora (via MOL)

Wave energy converter developer Bombora has entered into an agreement with Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) to identify wave energy potential in Japan and across the region.

MOL has recently said it has completed a detailed internal technical review of Bombora’s mWave wave energy converter. 

Bombora has developed a membrane style wave energy converter. The 1.5MW Demonstration Project of the converter in Wales is in the final assembly phase and is scheduled to be installed in mid-2021. 

A membrane style wave energy converter developed by Bombora is located 10 meters beneath the ocean’s surface, similar to a fully submerged reef. The Fixed Bottom mWave is invisible from the shoreline. As ocean waves pass over mWave, the membranes deflect, pumping air through a turbine to generate electricity. Electricity is directly transferred to shore via a submerged cable.

"MOL and Bombora are now progressing to the second phase of their collaboration. The partnership will identify potential sites for mWave energy projects in Japan and the neighboring regions," MOL said.

In addition, MOL said the partnership will analyze the opportunity to combine with offshore wind farms by adding wave energy using mWave in Japan and other regions. To remind, Bombora has recently also started a project with TechnipFMC to build a floating offshore wind foundation incorporating Bombora’s mWave technology - combining wave energy and wind power on a shared platform. More on that here.

"With Bombora’s mWave technology and project development experience, MOL will work to minimise the environmental impact of its business activities and aim to achieve sustainable net-zero GHG emissions, bringing its expertise accumulated in offshore business such as marine consultation, operations, and its knowledge of the regional supply chain to the joint study," MOL said.

"The rapid growth of the marine renewable energy sector represents a new opportunity for MOL, and [the company] is anticipating there will be a significant demand for vessels involved in the construction and ongoing operations across the marine energy sector," the Japanese firm added.

See below the video animation of Bombora’s Fixed Bottom mWave:

