On the Bookshelf: Wild and Temperate Seas: 50 Favorite UK Dives

From highlands to islands, wrecks to reefs and caves, this new-style guide whets the appetite for UK diving. These are over* 50 dive sites in 15 picturesque locations from England’s most southerly tip to the remote, northerly islands of Scotland. Dorset Dives author Will Appleyard and his team of experienced collaborators share their picks as they showcase our beautiful coastal settings.

The book includes (to name just a few): a UK wreck diver’s ultimate pilgrimage – a trip to Scapa Flow; some of Scottish diving’s highlights with wrecks, lochs and sea caves; a Northern Irish island with sheer underwater cliffs, a remote Welsh peninsular with rare habitats, English islands renowned for their seals, as well as the south coast’s diving hotspots. All are special in some way to those who have contributed and evidence for those to whom the UK underwater is still a mystery that once you tame these wild and temperate seas there really are some magnificent experiences to be had.

As a wise man once said ‘There’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong thermal protection’ (paraphrased). So, demist your mask and embrace the emerald, don your drysuit and conquer the cold... this book shows what incredible quality is waiting to be found if you just slip below the surface of UK diving.

•An introduction to some of the UK’s finest dives

•Covers over* 50 accessible sites at 15 beautiful locations across the nation.

•Includes wrecks and reefs, boat and shore dives.

•With stunning images by award-winning underwater photographers.

•The perfect gift for anyone new to or considering diving in the UK.

About the author and contributors

This is a collaborative and personal guide from some of the most accomplished writers and photographers in UK diving. Will Appleyard communicates his passion for adventure through his photography and writing. The author of Discover UK Diving and Dorset Dives, he writes regularly for magazines, adventure-based platforms, adventure outfitting and travel brands. For this refreshing new guide, he enlisted Kirsty Andrews, Dan Bolt, Jason Brown, Jake Davies, Alex Gibson, Stuart Philpott, and Elaine Whiteford to share some of their favourite UK dive locations.