N-Sea Boosts Fleet with Aquarius-G Subsea Service Vessel

Aquarius G (Credit: N-Sea Group)

Subsea solutions provider N-Sea Group has entered into an agreement with Rederij Groen for long-term charter of the vessel Aquarius-G, an offshore support vessel (OSV) built in 2016.

With the length of 68.04 meters, 14.95 meters beam and a draught of 5 meters, Aquarius-G is said to be a well-suited vessel to execute inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), survey, UXO, and cable operations in the North Sea.

With the long-term charter of the 4-WINDS in November 2023 and now the Aquarius-G, N-Sea is strengthening its footprint and position in the subsea service industry, following the expansion of the offshore oil and gas, and offshore wind markets.

N-Sea will have the vessel under full management and control.

“By having dedicated vessels, N-Sea can provide safer and more efficient operations through working with fully committed and integrated teams. With this new dedicated vessel initiative N-Sea can offer its clients a unique set of subsea solution capabilities supported by experts,” the company said in a statement.

