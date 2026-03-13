 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 13, 2026

Breaking the Ice: How a Space-Based Initiative is Solving a Maritime Challenge

The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), a 240-foot icebreaker, directly assists the 650-foot motor vessel Algoma Intrepid near Beaver Island on Lake Michigan, Jan. 25, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. William Erekson

The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30), a 240-foot icebreaker, directly assists the 650-foot motor vessel Algoma Intrepid near Beaver Island on Lake Michigan, Jan. 25, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. William Erekson

This winter, ice on the Great Lakes is expected to impact a maritime economy valued at $35 billion. The wealth of data provided by space-based assets offers a potential lifeline for navigating these frozen waters. However, data alone is not a solution. Without the means to translate raw satellite feeds into actionable intelligence, it remains an untapped resource, a digital haystack without a needle.

In response, and in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Michigan recently turned to an unexpected source of innovation: a generation of digital natives. The state tasked its college students with building satellite-driven predictive models to solve a most persistent winter challenge: ice.

Aerospace Meets Maritime

Michigan maintains an all-domain value proposition, and the integration of the aerospace and maritime sectors is a cornerstone of Michigan’s economic diversification strategy. The Michigan Office of Defense and Aerospace Innovation (ODAI) hosted the 2025 MiSpace Hackathon in the fall of 2025, drawing more than a hundred Michigan-based undergraduate students to use space-based data to predict Great Lakes ice packs.

Satellite and remote sensing data are becoming increasingly accessible, transforming how we tackle terrestrial problems. In 2025 alone, approximately 10,000 satellites were launched globally, each designed to sense our environment in unique ways, capturing everything from soil moisture and infrared heat signatures to hyperspectral imagery. This democratization of space means that the tools once reserved for national intelligence agencies are now available to undergraduate students. The challenge is no longer getting the data; it is processing it at the speed of commerce.

The $2 Billion Freeze

To understand the importance of this digital shift, one must understand the stakes on the water. USCG faces a critical operational bottleneck every winter. With a finite number of ice-breaking cutters available, determining exactly where and when ice will form is the difference between a fluid supply chain and a total standstill.

The economic and security risks posed by Great Lakes ice are both immense and underappreciated. From a commercial perspective, these waters are the starting line for the American steel supply chain. A severe ice season that halts shipping can cost the regional economy upwards of $2 billion, creating a domino effect that hits the automotive and manufacturing sectors within days.

Beyond the balance sheet, there is a clear national security imperative. Maintaining assured access to our own waters is a matter of sovereignty and maritime readiness. If we cannot effectively manage ice in our own Fourth Sea Coast, we leave a vulnerability in our national infrastructure. We must be able to support the communities that rely on these waters for everything from heating fuel delivery to flood prevention.

From Raw Data to a User-Friendly Interface

Hackathon participants were provided with initial datasets and encouraged to seek additional sources, experiment, and innovate. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), six teams developed novel approaches to analyze synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and multispectral imagery.

The results were game-changing. The winning team, IceScope GL from the University of Michigan, turned raw satellite streams into a user-friendly interface, a digital "spatial field" of ice formation. Their solution provides icebreakers with a four-day advance notice. This tool displays real-time ice formation and, crucially, generates cutter deployment recommendations based on predicted pressure ridges and thickness. For their efforts, the team took home the $15,000 top prize, followed by the second and third place teams who secured $10,000 and $5,000 for similarly impressive predictive models.

A Paradigm Shift: From Reactive to Proactive

For a Coast Guard commander, this tool enables a fundamental shift from guesswork to precision. In current operations, the USCG and commercial operators are often playing defense. They respond to ice pressure ridges or sudden shifts in pack ice as they occur, often after a vessel has already become beset.

In a digitized maritime environment, a four-day predictive window changes the physics of the problem. With 96 hours of lead time, a 1,000-foot laker carrying iron ore to a steel mill, for example, can sync its departure or adjust its speed to meet an icebreaking escort exactly when and where the ice is thickest. Instead of a cutter having to divert from a planned mission to respond to an emergency blockage, the USCG can pre-position assets in predicted trouble spots.

This turns a high-stakes guessing game into a scheduled, efficient operation. The result is a massive reduction in fuel consumption, decreased wear and tear on aging vessels, and the elimination of significant operating costs for private carriers.

Michigan’s Digital Blueprint

While regional economies often develop around core industrial pillars, the most significant leaps in progress occur when diverse technologies intersect. Michigan is witnessing a powerful convergence where aerospace innovation meets maritime necessity. By leveraging remote sensing data, our companies and researchers are improving operational efficiency, creating new business opportunities, and attracting global investment. This trend is doing more than just solving logistical puzzles; it is driving a surge in demand for technical talent and fostering a workforce ready for the digitalization era of global trade.

The MiSpace Hackathon demonstrated that student-developed technology can, in some cases, outpace legacy systems. By developing dual-use technology, tools that aid the USCG in peacetime and could support defense partners in contested environments, Michigan is positioned as a global leader in the space and defense sectors.

About the Author: Mark Ignash, is Director, Strategic Initiatives & Ecosystem Development, Michigan Office of Defense & Aerospace Innovation (ODAI).

Related News

(Credit: FET)

FET Launches Remote Control Station for Subsea ROV Operations

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has introduced a new remote control station designed to allow remotely operated vehicle (ROV)…

Source: Sonardyne

Ashtead Technology Places New Order for Sonardyne’s Fusion 2 Platform

Sonardyne has received a major new order for its Fusion 2 platform and 6+ technology from Ashtead Technology.This investment…

Source: TMC

NOAA Determines TMC USA’s Seabed Mining Application is in Substantial Compliance

NOAA has determined that the consolidated application submitted by The Metals Company USA (TMC USA) for an exploration license…

© RS Aqua

RS Aqua Launches Marlin Acoustic Monitoring System

RS Aqua announced the launch of Marlin, a new realtime acoustic monitoring system designed to transform how ocean intelligence is accessed…

The Eco ADCP measured current speed and direction in three depth layers. It can be quickly configured and deployed, making it the ideal solution for this deployment that required quick action. © Nortek

Nortek ADCP Deployment During Tsunami Provides Key Insights

A recent collaboration between San Diego State University, Chilean aquaculture technology company Innovex, and the Valdivia Yacht Club in Valdivia…

© snapin / Adobe Stock

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for Subsea Pipeline Replacement Project

Lamprell has secured a contract by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to deliver the Pipeline Replacement Project PRP-IX…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news