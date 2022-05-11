 
May 11, 2022

Brennan Acquires Harbor Offshore

(Photo: J.F. Brennan Company)

(Photo: J.F. Brennan Company)

Specialty construction firm J.F. Brennan Company announced it has acquired California-based Harbor Offshore, Inc (HOI), a specialist in commercial diving, marine construction, maritime security barriers and submarine cable installation.

The acquisition bring submarine cabling and maritime security barrier expertise to Brennan, and it expands Brennan's operations geographically, the company said. With the addition of licensing along the West Coast, Hawaii, and Alaska, Brennan is now operable in all 50 states.

"This acquisition opens new geographies, positioning us to better deliver our brand of work to clients and partners. It also adds new skill sets to our team, preparing us to take on and deliver high-demand work for the decades ahead,” said Brennan President and CEO Matt Binsfeld.

"The addition of HOI builds on the incredible team and talents of everyone here at Brennan—bringing in like-minded professionals who equally value safe work that's executed in a high-quality manner and performed efficiently,” Binsfeld added.

Former HOI President and current Brennan Western Operations President Jeff Terai said, “HOI is pleased to become part of a company with a similar culture that embraces the importance of its employees. With the added strengths and capabilities of Brennan, we look forward to introducing the new team to our valued clients.”

