 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2025

TDI-Brooks Adds to Africa Project List with Nigerian Survey

Source: TDI-Brooks

Source: TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks recently secured a contract with Compass Survey Limited to conduct a series of 2D Ultra High-Resolution (2DUHR) seismic site surveys and pipeline route assessments for SPDC offshore Nigeria.

These projects involve the acquisition of conventional geophysical data and high-resolution seismic imaging to assess potential hazards, ensuring safe well site clearances and optimal pipeline route planning.

TDI-Brooks deployed its survey vessel, R/V Proteus, to Nigerian waters for the project. The primary objective of the project was to identify potential drilling hazards and risks along the proposed pipeline route, ensuring safe and efficient offshore development while minimizing environmental and operational risks.

R/V Proteus is expected to continue working in Nigeria until the third quarter of this year on various analogue and 2D HR survey projects.

TDI-Brooks is presently operating three vessels in West and Southwest Africa, engaged in various projects for leading international oil companies. 

The company’s 75-meter DP-II vessel, R/V Nautilus, is currently involved in a deepwater geotechnical project off the coast of Namibia, which includes 20-meter JPCs and 40-meter CPT-Stingers.

Following this, the company will undertake a shallow water deep push CPT project with its Manta-200. These projects are expected to conclude by early March, after which the Nautilus will be available for additional assignments in West Africa.

The R/V Gyre is presently engaged in a range of environmental and geotechnical projects in Northwest Africa during the first and second quarters. 

In 2024, Gyre’s Kongsberg’s Multibeam Echosounder (MBES) was upgraded from an EM-302 to an EM-304 MKII. The new EM-304 MKII is capable of high-resolution seabed mapping from 10 meters to more than 5,000 meters. The vessel then completed a seep-hunting project in Suriname prior to transiting to Las Palmas.

Related News

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Unveils Multiple New Product launches at Ocean Business

Meet Teledyne Marine at stand no T7 and for dockside demos at HS 02Ocean Business (National Oceanography Centre in Southampton…

Copyright cristianstorto/AdobeStock

A Decade Later, Ocean Infinity Continues the Search for MH370

A ship that will hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has deployed to its Indian Ocean search zone, according…

Image Courtesy: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Voyis Imaging

True-Color Image of Endurance Shipwreck Unveiled

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Voyis Imaging presented an exclusive new image of the historic Endurance shipwreck…

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting…

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has introduced the Marine Technology Business Unit, a strategic initiative dedicated to shipbuilding…

Fraser Moonie (Credit: Unique Group)

Industry Specialist to Head Commercial Strategy of Unique Group's Survey Division

Unique Group, a subsea technology and engineering services firm, has appointed Fraser Moonie as its Global Commercial and…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news