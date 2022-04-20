 
April 20, 2022

Brunei Shell Petroleum Selects ION Geophysical's Marine Logistics Software

Offshore seismic services and technology company ION Geophysical has won a five-year contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. (BSP), a joint venture between the Government of Brunei and Shell, for a digital solution to manage marine logistics. 

ION said that the solution would be delivered utilizing the Marlin marine optimization software suite and will include vessel monitoring, berth management, and visual reporting tools for material supply workflows. 

"The solution will digitize a number of manual processes and will also interface with existing tools, enhancing BSP’s ability to make informed decisions whilst managing its fleet of more than 70 vessels servicing over 200 offshore structures," ION said.

According to ION, processes such as planning, scheduling, routing, tracking of arrivals and departures, and automating port calls, function with multiple manual processes and systems across various marine logistics teams.

"Through the ability to share and visualize information for the entire operating area in a single system across teams, QHSE and operational efficiencies are improved, which can lead to reductions in fuel consumption, emissions, and BSP’s overall carbon footprint," ION said.

