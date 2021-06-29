 
June 29, 2021

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

Photo courtesy Almarin

Photo courtesy Almarin

Portuguese Port Authority of Setúbal and Sesimbra (APSS) have recently improved the marking of the central area in the North Channel in Setúbal with five navigation buoys and a marine sector light for Bela Vista windmill sightseeing point. Grupo Lindley has supplied rotomolded polyethylene hulls of the Balizamar range, with its respective autonomous marine lanterns and moorings.

The improvements of the marine aids to navigation in the ports of Setúbal and Sesimbra are integrated in the Maritime Accessibility Improvement Project to ensure a safe navigation in both harbors and access channels.

Photo courtesy Almarin

