Canada Invests Over $3.9 million to Support the Great Lakes

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced an investment of more than $3.9 million over three years in 39 new projects in Ontario through the Great Lakes Protection Initiative, part of the Government of Canada's Freshwater Action Plan.

The announcement includes $98,000 over two years to the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority to conduct an assessment and provide options to manage contaminated sediment at Lyons Creek East in the Niagara River Area of Concern. The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne will receive $154,000 over two years to participate in the assessment and remediation of the St. Lawrence River Area of Concern, including decision-making on fish consumption restrictions, beach access, and challenges impacting fish and wildlife populations.

The Maitland Valley Conservation Authority will receive $175,000 over three years to engage non-governmental organizations, municipalities, and the public to develop and implement community-scale solutions to improve water quality in tributaries and nearshore water, enhance natural coastal protection, and restore degraded habitat.

These 39 projects support Canada's commitments under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement and the Canada-Ontario Agreement on Great Lakes Water Quality and Ecosystem Health.

"As we celebrate 50 years of collaboration under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, it is important that we continue to advance Great Lakes priorities, including Canada's commitment to clean up Canadian Areas of Concern. By working together with regional partners and Indigenous Peoples, we are finding practical solutions to protect our important natural resources. Our investment in local projects is engaging and empowering communities to take action and contribute toward our collective efforts to restore and protect the water quality and ecosystem health of our beloved Great Lakes," said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

"Clean water connects our communities, ecosystems, and economy. We see firsthand here in Hamilton how the health of the Great Lakes impacts our region. By investing in local environmental projects, our government is continuing to make progress to address ecological challenges. Finding solutions to these issues is essential in tackling the climate emergency for our communities," said Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain.