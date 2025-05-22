SMD Celebrates 100th Plough Sale

Underwater technology and services company SMD is celebrating a milestone with the sale of its 100th plough. The Plough M has been purchased by Global Marine, a market leader in subsea cable installation and maintenance, to support its worldwide operations.

The sale is the latest in a series of collaborations between the two companies. Over the last 30 years, SMD and Global Marine have partnered on 27 projects, and countless more equipment upgrades and refurbishments, delivering innovative technology that continues to shape the future of offshore engineering.

Plough M has successfully completed sea trials and has now been deployed on its first commercial mission.

Designed to deliver exceptional performance in challenging conditions, Plough M will be integrated into Global Marine’s worldwide network of vessels, subsea assets and depots.