Cellula Robotics Hires Manning as Corporate Development Officer

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics Ltd. announced it has appointed Neil Manning as its new Corporate Development Officer.

Manning joins the AUV systems and subsea fuel-cell power pioneer with more than 27 years in the submarine telecommunications and oil and gas industries. His primary focus has been on subsea technology and engineering solutions, where he has developed and managed business strategies based on technological advancements to solve industry challenges. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the growth of CDL, a subsea inertial sensor company, which was later acquired by Teledyne. He then spearheaded the establishment and global success of 3D at Depth, a LIDAR technology and offshore survey company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neil to the Cellula team," states Eric Jackson, President of Cellula Robotics Ltd. "His extensive expertise, intuitive insights, and unwavering professionalism will undoubtedly propel Cellula towards its next phase of growth within the industry. Furthermore, Neil's addition to our leadership team will strengthen our position as the foremost provider of AUV systems."

"Being part of this team and contributing to the company's mission is incredibly exciting," Manning said. "Having served as a business advisor to Cellula, I am deeply impressed by the company's potential. It is clear to me that their team and technology can make significant contributions to the security and sustainability of our oceans. Traditional marine vessels used for studying and monitoring the oceans are not only limited by access points but also leave a substantial carbon footprint. Cellula's trusted autonomous solutions operate with net-zero carbon emissions, require minimal in-field crew thanks to port-to-port operations and are ideal for long-range under ice operations. Cellula stands as a seasoned market disrupter in this field, harnessing unparalleled opportunities presented by this groundbreaking technology."