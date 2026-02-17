Tuesday, February 17, 2026
 
Cellula Robotics Joins Canadian Technology Accelerators UK Maritime Defense Program

© Cellula Robotics

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics has been selected to participate in the Maritime Defence and Security Applications of Ocean Technologies program in the United Kingdom through the Canadian Technology Accelerators (CTA) initiative.

Led by the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom and delivered in collaboration with BMNT, the program supports Canadian companies developing advanced ocean technologies that align with shared Canada–UK maritime defense priorities.

As maritime security challenges evolve, structured collaboration between allied nations and industry partners is increasingly important. The CTA program facilitates direct engagement between Canadian innovators and UK defense and industry stakeholders, strengthening pathways for operational alignment and long-term capability development.

Cellula will join a cohort of Canadian ocean technology companies in London in March to engage directly with UK defense and industry stakeholders and explore pathways for operational collaboration.

Cellula Robotics designs and builds long endurance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for persistent and long-range missions. Its platforms support under-ice ISR, subsea monitoring, mine warfare, and infrastructure inspection. 

AI Speeds Rubbish Detection
