Teledyne Marine Tests SeaBat Sonar at SeaSEC Harbor Challenge

Teledyne Marine has successfully demonstrated its advanced sonar technology during the SeaSEC Harbour Protection Challenge Day on February 2 in Gothenburg, Sweden – just ahead of its participation at Navy Tech & Seabed Defence 2026, where the company will also be exhibiting and delivering two expert speaker sessions. The live harbor protection exercise which focused on detecting and tracking underwater threats in port environments, served as a real‑world prelude to Teledyne Marine’s presence at the Navy Tech event (February 3-5, 2026).

During the one-day harbor protection exercise, Teledyne Marine deployed its SeaBat F50 forward-looking sonar, mounted on a seabed frame to monitor vessels and underwater vehicle activity entering and exiting the harbor. The scenario focused on the detection, tracking and visualization of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), including autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Designed for situational awareness underwater, the SeaBat F50 delivers a wide swath covering up to 140 degrees horizontally. The wide swath and high ping rate mean the SeaBat F50 delivers high-resolution, real-time imagery for effective harbor and critical underwater infrastructure protection.

Following its live demonstration, Teledyne Marine will showcase the SeaBat F50 on its stand throughout Navy Tech & Seabed Defence, where delegates can visit stand 150 to learn more about the system and discuss insights gained from the SeaSEC mini challenge.

Teledyne Marine will also present its Compact Navigator at Navy Tech for the first time. The world’s smallest and highest performing, fully integrated autonomous navigation solution is ground-breaking, ultra-compact and advanced. It redefines performance in a small form factor, making it ideal for small vehicles and enabling inspection and survey applications not previously achievable.

Other technologies on display include a passive acoustic monitoring system (PAM), the Gavia AUV and a Gavia Module featuring an integrated SeaBat T20 sonar.

Teledyne Marine experts will deliver two presentations on the event’s opening day (February 3):

Thomas W. Altshuler, Ph.D. , Senior Vice President, Global Maritime Defence Strategy and Business Development

Emerging UUV and Sensor Technologies for Defensive and Offensive Subsea and Seabed Warfare (SSW)

Ed Cheesman, Business Development Director, Defence and Security

Enablers (and Blockers) to Rapid Scale‑Up of Maritime Unmanned Systems (MAS)

Delegates visiting the Teledyne Marine stand 150 from February 3-5 will be able to explore Teledyne Marine’s portfolio, engage with their technical specialists, and gain first‑hand insight from the SeaSEC harbor challenge.