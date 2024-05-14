 
New Wave Media

May 14, 2024

Cellula Robotics Unveils Vigilus Underwater Surveillance Solution

Cellula's Vigilus acoustic surveillance array (prototype pictured in top right corner being deployed) represents a cutting-edge advanced submersible surveillance system designed for underwater monitoring and security purposes. (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Cellula's Vigilus acoustic surveillance array (prototype pictured in top right corner being deployed) represents a cutting-edge advanced submersible surveillance system designed for underwater monitoring and security purposes. (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Canadian-based marine technology company Cellula Robotics on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest innovation in underwater robotics, Vigilus.

The state-of-the-art submersible surveillance array is comprised of acoustically-meshed environmental sensor nodes, and according to Cellula Robotics, it is poised to revolutionize underwater monitoring and security.

The Vigilus nodes, strategically positioned on the seafloor multiple kilometers apart from one another, form an interconnected network of listening stations that act as an underwater "trip wire". The nodes boast a compact, cable-less design, facilitating effortless deployment from small watercraft or covertly via a large uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV), even in challenging environments such as beneath ice sheets.

Each Vigilus node is equipped with sensors capable of collecting, processing, encrypting and responding to acoustic and environmental data. This functionality ensures the rapid generation of alerts, which can be effortlessly shared among nodes and transmitted to other assets in the vicinity, including UUVs, as well as to Vigilus' shoreside gateway, which provides secure, near real-time alerts for timely data-driven decisions, Cellula Robotics said. Furthermore, Vigilus offers an additional layer of strategic advantage, as each node can emit acoustic pings to serve as a deterrent while deployed.

The genesis of Vigilus can be traced back to a successful prototype developed for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the manufacturer noted.

Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada has awarded a contract to Cellula Robotics Ltd. for its Vigilus array following a successful call for proposals under the Innovative Solutions Canada Testing Stream. Transport Canada is acting as the technical authority for the contract.

Neil Manning, CEO of Cellula Robotics, said, "We are excited to bring this innovation to the market. Vigilus will empower our customers to operate with enhanced confidence and security in the most challenging underwater environments, including the Arctic region."

Related News

Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Orbital Marine and GEG Ink Tidal Energy Preferred Supplier Agreement

Floating tidal turbine technology developer Orbital Marine Power has selected Global Energy Group (GEG) as preferred supplier…

Torgeir Sterri, Director of Offshore Classification, DNV (Photo: DNV)

DNV to Publish New Offshore Rules and Standards in July

Classification society DNV said it is set to publish its new set of rules and standards for the offshore industry.The new rules…

(Photo: HII)

UK Royal Navy Buys More Remus UUVs

HII, a manufacturer of underwater unmanned vehicles (UUV), announced the recent sale of three REMUS 100s and five REMUS 300s to the U.K.

Manta Ray vehicle being towed in preparation for testing (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Manta Ray UUV Prototype Completes In-water Testing

The Manta Ray prototype uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) built by Northrop Grumman completed full-scale, in-water testing…

(Photo: VideoRay)

Greensea IQ and VideoRay Partner to Enhance ROV User Experience

Marine technology companies Greensea IQ and VideoRay announced they are expanding their partnership to enhance the user experience…

Illustration (Credit: Shearwater GeoServices)

Shearwater and Mondaic Enter Strategic Alliance to Optimize Seismic Surveys

Marine seismic acquisition firm Shearwater Geoservices and Mondaic, a provider of proprietary software and services for high-resolution 3D imaging…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news