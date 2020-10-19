 
New Wave Media

October 19, 2020

DOE, NOAA Challenge Innovators to Integrate Renewable Energy, Ocean Obs

Image: DOE, NOAA

Image: DOE, NOAA

The U.S. Department of Energy and NOAA announced the opening of the DEVELOP Competition within the Ocean Observing Prize, a multi-stage prize that challenges innovators to integrate marine renewable energy with ocean observation platforms. The DEVELOP Competition challenges problem solvers to develop technologies to help us better map, monitor, and understand the ocean.

Offering $2.4 million in cash prizes, access to testing in tanks and at sea, and in-kind support, the DEVELOP Competition comprises three contests— Design, Build, and Splash. Now open, the Design Contest will remain open for 120 days, closing February 16, 2021.

"This partnership with the Department of Energy tapped into a community of innovators who are bringing truly creative solutions to renewable energy for marine applications," said retired Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator. "Harnessing wave energy for autonomous underwater vehicles shows great promise for supporting hurricane forecasting and also poses potential benefits for the application of unoccupied systems research and exploration more broadly, which connects to the heart of many of NOAA's critical mission areas."

"This partnership with the Department of Energy tapped into a community of innovators who are bringing truly creative solutions to renewable energy for marine applications," said retired Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator.

The challenge at hand is to integrate wave energy harvesting with autonomous underwater vehicles, creating a self-charging ocean observing platform for hurricane monitoring that can remain deployed at sea for months at a time. The different contests within the DEVELOP Competition will provide competitors a chance to design prototypes, build and test them in a controlled environment, and eventually test them at sea.

“The U.S. Department of Energy plays an important role in planning for and responding to natural disasters like hurricanes—this includes catalyzing the research and development of technologies to power the ocean observing platforms critical to hurricane monitoring,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “Building on its DISCOVER Competition, we are excited to work alongside our partners at NOAA to launch the Ocean Observing Prize DEVELOP Competition, which challenges competitors to build and test technologies powered by marine energy that ultimately can help increase our nation’s abilities to predict future hurricanes.”  

Throughout the DEVELOP Competition, the prize team will also provide support to the competitors through a variety of avenues, including, but not limited to, R&D vouchers, testing and validation, business webinars, and mentoring and coaching.

Hurricane monitoring is just the beginning for the Ocean Observing Prize. Subsequent iterations of the prize will focus on different energy challenges in ocean monitoring, which could include monitoring fish stocks or alerting coastal areas of deadly tsunamis.

The Ocean Observing Prize is administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory on behalf of the Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office and the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System program at NOAA. Learn more about the DEVELOP Competition, and contact wptoprizes@ee.doe.gov for additional information on partnering.
 

Email

Related News

Emily Penn at the helm. © Eleanor Church Larkrise Pictures

A look inside Emily Penn’s eXXpedition

Emily Penn is an ocean advocate and co-founder of eXXpedition. As an artist, skipper and marine explorer, she is leading…

Ocean Startup Challenge Awards 14 Companies $25K Each

The first-ever Ocean Startup Challenge has awarded 14 startup companies with $25,000 each to help the companies advance their…

Next-Gen AI Capability for Teledyne Gavia AUVs

Teledyne Gavia introduced Charles River Analytics’ AutoTRap Onboard AI-based object detection software as a new capability…

Retired Navy Rear Admiral and Deputy NOAA administrator Tim Gallaudet meets with scientists at NOAA’s National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center in 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. Credit: NOAA

Interview: RDML Gallaudet Steers NOAA’s Path Toward Uncrewed Maritime Systems

NOAA and the United States Navy recently signed a new agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

Image: Hydrocomp

Underwater Vehicle Propulsion Tech: Tail Shape and Vehicle-Propulsor Performance

Successful underwater vehicle (UV) performance is all about a properly functioning system. The components of a UV’s Vehicle…

EvoLogics Presents the new PingGuin AUV.

Inspired by Adélie penguins, EvoLogics Presents its new PingGuin AUV

EvoLogics recently introduced PingGuin, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with low-drag bionic design. The vehicle was…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RenewableUK

RenewableUK is the UK’s leading renewable energy trade association. Our vision is for renewable energy to play a leading role in powering the UK. RenewableUK acts as a central point of information and a united representative voice for our members.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST ● Sunset Hills, Missouri, United States

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news