Change in Leadership at Chelsea Technologies

Chelsea Technologies said that Elizabeth Paull, Managing Director, will be stepping down from her role. Ian Hale, who brings 20 years of experience from a range of industries, including the marine and defense sectors, has been brought in to support Chelsea's management team while it seeks a permanent successor.

Paull will take up a new role supporting the development of the wider Ocean Science strategy for parent company Covelya Group during the leadership transition period, allowing the Chelsea team to continue to benefit from her deep knowledge and experience of the Ocean Science marketplace.

Guided by Paull, Chelsea has pioneered the use of active fluorometry as a new tool for climate research and has developed biological sensing instruments with wide applicability in Ocean Science. She also navigated the company through the stormy waters of the Covid pandemic and led a change process that refocused the team back onto its Ocean Science roots.

“Elizabeth has put Chelsea on a great course for the future and she leaves behind a strong team with a unique offering to Ocean Science," said Stephen Fasham, Chelsea chairman and Covelya Group CEO. "We are indebted to her for bringing the company safely through a turbulent period and for her vision in setting the right direction for the future. We are working closely with Ian and the Chelsea team to ensure a smooth transition, and we are confident that we will be able to build on the strong foundation that Elizabeth has laid.”

Chelsea Technologies was acquired by Covelya Group in 2018. The acquisition was the first step in Covelya Group’s long-term growth strategy to build a family of companies with complementary technologies and capabilities for the marine sector.

For additional insight on the Covelya Group history and strategy, watch this video interview with its chairman Simon Partridge.



