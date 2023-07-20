Thursday, July 20, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 20, 2023

Change in Leadership at Chelsea Technologies

Stephen Fasham, Chelsea chairman and Covelya Group Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Covelya Group

Stephen Fasham, Chelsea chairman and Covelya Group Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Covelya Group

Chelsea Technologies said that Elizabeth Paull, Managing Director, will be stepping down from her role. Ian Hale, who brings 20 years of experience from a range of industries, including the marine and defense sectors, has been brought in to support Chelsea's management team while it seeks a permanent successor.

Paull will take up a new role supporting the development of the wider Ocean Science strategy for parent company Covelya Group during the leadership transition period, allowing the Chelsea team to continue to benefit from her deep knowledge and experience of the Ocean Science marketplace.

Guided by Paull, Chelsea has pioneered the use of active fluorometry as a new tool for climate research and has developed biological sensing instruments with wide applicability in Ocean Science. She also navigated the company through the stormy waters of the Covid pandemic and led a change process that refocused the team back onto its Ocean Science roots.

“Elizabeth has put Chelsea on a great course for the future and she leaves behind a strong team with a unique offering to Ocean Science," said Stephen Fasham, Chelsea chairman and Covelya Group CEO. "We are indebted to her for bringing the company safely through a turbulent period and for her vision in setting the right direction for the future. We are working closely with Ian and the Chelsea team to ensure a smooth transition, and we are confident that we will be able to build on the strong foundation that Elizabeth has laid.”

Chelsea Technologies was acquired by Covelya Group in 2018. The acquisition was the first step in Covelya Group’s long-term growth strategy to build a family of companies with complementary technologies and capabilities for the marine sector.

For additional insight on the Covelya Group history and strategy, watch this video interview with its chairman Simon Partridge.


Related News

Nexans Aurora - File photo: Nexans

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Subsea power cable maker Nexans has been awarded a major contract valued at €1.43 billion for the section of the EuroAsia…

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

(Photo: Ørsted)

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Leading offshore wind developer Ørsted announced it has developed an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) for offshore met-ocean…

Victor 6000 ROV (FILE PHOTO: © Ifremer / Michel Gouillou)

French Send Deep Diving Robot to Help Titanic Sub Search

A French robot that can dive to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) underwater is on its way to help find a tourist submersible that…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news