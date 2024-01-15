N-Sea Charters Geo Plus' Survey and ROV Support Vessel

Subsea solutions provider N-Sea Group announced it has entered into an agreement with Geo Plus to long term charter the Dutch flagged vessel Geo Ranger, a hybrid survey and ROV support vessel.

The Geo Ranger will accompany the Geo Focus which is already under N-Sea management and control.

The fuel efficient vessel Geo Ranger is equipped with smart on-board technology, comprising various different sensors and a plug-and-play system for additional, project-specific customer equipment.

With DP station keeping capabilities, an overall length (LOA) of 41.60 meters, 8.70 meters width, and a working draft of 2.25 meters, the vessel is fit to operate in North Sea, Baltic Sea, Irish Sea and Mediterranean Sea, providing a high workability of up to 2 meters significant wave height.

Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with 8T A-frame suited for towing arrangements, geotechnical survey, and other subsea activities.