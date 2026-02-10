Tuesday, February 10, 2026
 
Chevron Enlists Subsea7 for Mediterranean Sea Job

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured contract by Chevron for subsea installation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Subsea7’s scope includes the transport and installation of approximately 17 kilometers of subsea flowlines and umbilicals.

Project management and engineering will start immediately and will be managed by Subsea7’s office in France. Offshore activities are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028.

The contract has been deemed as substantial by Subsea7, meaning it’s valued between $150 million and $300 million.

“This award reinforces our long-term strategic partnership with Chevron, building on our proven track record in West Africa, Australia and the US.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration in the Eastern Mediterranean, focusing on safety, efficiency and technical integrity to deliver reliable and integrated offshore solutions,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
