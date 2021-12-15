Thursday, December 16, 2021
 
New Wave Media

December 15, 2021

China's Guangdong to Move Data Centers Undersea to Cut Power Use

© Hao Zhou / Adobe Stock

© Hao Zhou / Adobe Stock

China's Guangdong province, a major technology hub on the southeast coast, plans to move some of its big data centers to new sites undersea in a bid to cut energy use, according to plan published on Tuesday.

Data centers have emerged as one of the biggest industrial consumers of energy. Building them underwater will reduce the need for cooling technology, which can account for around a third of a facility's total electricity consumption.

Major cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai will be encouraged to relocate "high energy consuming data centers" to underwater locations, the five-year marine economy development plan said.

The provincial government will lend support for related technological breakthroughs, it added.

The plan comes on the heels of efforts by the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, which has commenced work on the world's first undersea commercial data center aiming to complete it in five years.

In 2018, Microsoft lowered a non-commercial data center the size of a truck about 35 meters (117 feet) into the sea off Britain. The miniature data center was retrieved last year, and Microsoft declared the experiment a success.

Greenpeace has warned that electricity consumption from China's data centers and 5G base stations is set to almost quadruple from 2020 to 2035, making the sector one of the fastest growing sources of climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions.

Environmentalists have also expressed concern, however, about the impact of higher water temperatures and noise pollution from undersea data centres on surrounding marine life.

China's industry ministry said this year it would urge data centers to make full use of renewable energy and encourage them to build their own renewable power plants.


(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Related News

The 82- foot long S/V Iris tied up at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock, moored next to WHOI’s R/V Armstrong. The Iris departed Woods Hole on December 14, and will spend the next two months deploying about 78 Argo floats in the South Atlantic, before finishing its epic voyage back in Brest, France. Credit: Blue Observer

Argo Float Release Via Sailboat Sets Sustainability Mark

NOAA and partners have joined together to launch approximately 100 new Argo floats across the Atlantic Ocean to collect data that supports ocean…

Credit: Orbital

Tidal Power: Orbital Eyes Multi-device Deployment Across UK

UK-based tidal energy technology firm Orbital said Wednesday it would qualify multiple applications for submission into the…

A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) sails in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast, Dec. 12, during exercise Digital Horizon. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

NAVCENT Launches Saildrone in Gulf of Aqaba for Exercise Digital Horizon

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began operationally testing a new unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Gulf of Aqaba, Dec.

Walter Munk (center) with the author (left) and his wife Mary (right) at Scripps in 2018. Photo courtesy the Author

Opinion: A Call for the USNS Walter Munk to Honor America’s Greatest Oceanographer

In the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress established a commission to rename several military bases and ships…

Image courtesy NOC

Subsea Robotics: Boaty McBoatface Heads to Antarctica

Engineers from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have headed out to the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica with autonomous…

Rear Adm. Nancy Hann will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. Photo courtesy NOAA

Rear Admiral Hann Confirmed to NOAA Leadership Post

The U.S. Senate confirmed on Tuesday evening President Biden’s nomination of NOAA Rear Admiral Nancy Hann to lead the NOAA…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

WASSP Ltd

WASSP Ltd maintains an enviable reputation for quality marine electronic products, worldwide. WASSP multibeam sonar is just one example of parent company ENL’s enduring passion for excellence and innovation.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news