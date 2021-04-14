 
New Wave Media

April 14, 2021

Clark Named Chair of the Australian Antarctic Science Council

The new Chair of the Australian Antarctic Science Council, Philip Clark AO. (Photo: Australian Antarctic Division)

The new Chair of the Australian Antarctic Science Council, Philip Clark AO. (Photo: Australian Antarctic Division)

The Australian Antarctic Science Council has a new Chair, with the appointment of Philip Clark AO to lead the organization. The Council was established in 2019 to provide independent advice to Government on the priorities of the Australian Antarctic Science Program.

Director of the Australian Antarctic Division, Kim Ellis, said Clark brings a wealth of experience to the role. “I am really excited to have Mr. Clark take on this leadership role in such a pivotal time for Antarctic and Southern Ocean research. Mr. Clark has worked in leadership and governance roles in government, universities, the corporate world and the not-for-profit sector,” Ellis said. “He will have a critical role in delivering the strategic vision for Australia’s Antarctic research at a time of record government investment in Antarctica, including $106 million for new studies on the continent over the next 10 years.”

Clark was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (General Division) in 2007 for his contribution to the development of national law firms and encouraging corporate involvement in community programs. In 2019 he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for his services to education, research and infrastructure investment, and to the not-for-profit sector.

Clark said he’s delighted to take on the new role and to be entrusted with this important work:  “I’ve had a keen interest in Antarctic and Southern Ocean research for many years. It’s vital work, critical science which will help address some of the biggest issues facing the planet,” he said. “The science Australia is leading in Antarctica is extraordinary, from krill to the search for a Million Year Ice Core, the Australian Antarctic Program is at the cutting edge. The work of implementing the Australian Government’s response to the Australian Antarctic Science Program Review is proceeding, but there is a lot more to do. I look forward to working with the Council and it’s a privilege indeed to be invited to join and lead such a notable group.”

The Council comprises eminent scientists and representatives from key Government agencies involved with Australia’s Antarctic Science Program, including the Australian Antarctic Division, Bureau of Meteorology, CSIRO, Geoscience Australia and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources. The Council also includes the Australian Research Council and Chair of the Australian Academy of Science National Committee for Antarctic Research.

Establishment of the Council was a key recommendation of the Antarctic Science Governance Review undertaken by Drew Clark in 2017 and a commitment made by Government in responding to the Review.

Related News

Figure 1: Kraken MINSAS image of the wreck of the USS Yankee, collected on the DIVE-LD. Image courtesy Kraken

Dive Technologies Completes Sea Trials with Kraken Sonar, Batteries

Quincy, Massachusetts based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of Kraken’s Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar…

The Saya de Malha Bank is part of the Mascarene Plateau and located between Mauritius and Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. It is the largest seagrass meadow in the world and one of the biggest carbon sinks in the high seas. (© Tommy Trenchard / Greenpeace)

Shrinking Sea Meadows Store More Carbon Than Forests. Scientists Race to Track What’s Left

Hundreds of miles from the nearest shore, ribbon-like fronds flutter in the ocean currents sweeping across an underwater…

© Alexisaj / Adobe Stock

Biden Administration Aims for US Leadership in Offshore Wind -Official

The Biden administration aims to transform the United States into the world’s leading producer of energy from offshore wind…

© Rafal / Adobe Stock

US Targets 30GW of Offshore Wind by 2030, 110GW by 2050

On Monday, March 29, the White House announced a government-wide effort to advance offshore wind, including 30 gigawatts…

(Photo: LPhot Bradley / Royal Navy)

UK Navy Experimenting with New Autonomous Vessel

The British Royal Navy has taken delivery of a new autonomous vessel as the service examines the use of cutting-edge unmanned…

The R/V Sikuliaq during a cruise to research sea ice in the Beaufort Sea. Photo ©: Onpoint Outreach

TECH FILE: Acoustic Tech Used to Understand Climate Change in the Arctic

Major changes are occurring in the ocean. Climate change and subsequent melting sea ice are not necessarily good changes.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cambridge Consultants Ltd

Cambridge Consultants helps leading blue chips and ambitious start-ups solve challenging problems with innovative technology. We are showcasing DropTag and Trace – breakthroughs in condition monitoring and indoor location tracking which harness low-cost components…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news