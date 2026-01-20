Tuesday, January 20, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 20, 2026

SMD Clears Electric Work-Class ROV for Deployment with Jan de Nul

Quantum EV ROV (Credit: SMD)

Quantum EV ROV (Credit: SMD)

Subsea technology and services company SMD has completed site acceptance testing of its electric work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), marking a milestone in the development of fully electric subsea systems.

Testing of the SMD Quantum EV was completed at the DEEP Campus near Bristol. The vehicle, purchased by Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul, underwent extensive endurance testing and is scheduled to be integrated into Jan De Nul’s cable laying vessel (CLV) Fleeming Jenkin ahead of commercial deployment in 2026.

The Quantum EV is designed to operate for long durations in challenging conditions, reducing operational downtime and supporting precision subsea work, according to SMD.

“Requirements for efficient, reliable, and sustainable subsea vehicles are more pressing than ever. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the offshore renewables sector, where ambitious global targets demand unwavering operational excellence across the supply chain,” said John McCann, business development manager at SMD.

“The electrification of high-powered subsea systems such as this is the key to unlocking more efficient underwater operations.

“Following extensive testing, we are confident that this system will work reliably in the field, enabling us to support clients around the globe with their renewable energy projects. We look forward to installing this vehicle on our cutting-edge cable laying vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, next year,” added Jan Van de Velde, director newbuilding at Jan De Nul.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Embarks on OBN Multi-Client Survey in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has embarked on next-generation multi-client long-offset Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) acquisition campaign…

Bob Nouh (Credit: PXGEO)

PXGEO Appoints New Technical and Operations Chiefs

Marine seismic company PXGEO has appointed two senior executives to strengthen its leadership team and support operational…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Gets On Board Integrated Multi-Client Data Project off Malta

Viridien has signed an agreement with the Government of Malta to invest in an integrated multi-client dataset for the country’s…

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity…

Illustration (Credit: 4Subsea)

DeepStar Enlists 4Subsea for Polyester Mooring Line Monitoring Task

4Subsea, a provider of tech solutions for the offshore energy industry, has been awarded a project under the DeepStar consortium…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Vessel Contract with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new four-year contract with Petrobras for the remotely operated support…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

AI Speeds Rubbish Detection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news