July 22, 2024

ABS and the US Coast Guard R&D Center Team Up for Maritime Tech Development

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the United States Coast Guard Research and Development Center (USCG-RDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as a stepping stone towards collaborative research and development on top-of-mind technologies impacting the maritime industry.

Activity under the MoU can include developing joint research publications, new technology qualifications and information sharing in a variety of research areas including remote and autonomous systems for uncrewed surface and underwater vehicles, advanced data analytics involving artificial intelligence and machine learning for maritime assets, and cybersecurity for vessels.

Also, it will cover ports and transportation infrastructure, analysis of changing risks associated with the marine transportation system, and impacts of energy transition and alternative fuels in the maritime domain.

“Given the rapid pace of change and technological evolution across the maritime industry, it is critical to share best practices, advancements and developments with trusted stakeholders and partners.

“Signing this MoU formalizes our collaboration with the USCG-RDC and brings ABS’ global perspective and a joint framework to further maritime innovation on a range of technical and safety topics,” said Bruce Baffer, ABS Senior Vice President for Global Government.

“The MoU with ABS marks another milestone for the USCG-RDC in our expanded partnership engagement effort. ABS' exceptional reputation as an internationally recognized maritime class society is well earned.

“Their expertise and the research they have and will be conducting will mesh well with research efforts within the RDC. This MoU will expand the USCG RDC’s ability to support the Coast Guard at the strategic, operational, and tactical level. We eagerly look forward to future joint collaborations,” added Captain Michael P. Chien, Commanding Officer of the USCG-RDC.

