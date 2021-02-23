 
New Wave Media

February 23, 2021

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

With DNV GL certification obtained in February 2021, the COBRA battery system from Becker Marine Systems can be used for a wide range of inland waterway and maritime shipping applications, and due to demand, Becker is expanding COBRA production at its Winsen (Luhe) location.

Tailor-made for maritime, the COBRA system now has full certification including IEC 62619 and IEC 62620 and can now be installed on board inland waterway and ocean-going vessels. “We have achieved the highest standard of safety since our COBRA system also meets all safety requirements down to the level of the individual cell”, said Dirk Lehmann, Managing Director of Becker Marine Systems.

Thanks to continuous further development, LFP technology (Lithium Ferro Phosphate) has now been found to be a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to the cobalt-based cell technologies used until now, according to Becker. “This cell chemistry eliminates the risk of fire in the event of a short circuit or overheating, for example, but we still get a compact system with high energy density”, said Lehmann. 

An additional benefit: the battery cell is almost completely recyclable.

“In addition, we have succeeded in developing an attractively priced battery system for the maritime market that is freely scalable from a few kWh to several MWh”, said Godehard Gauf, head of the COBRA business unit at Becker Marine Systems. There are already initial orders for the new battery system for use in a workboat with 420 kWh battery capacity and for a tourist passenger ship, both systems for delivery in 2021. 

The COBRA system is also currently being tested in combination with fuel cells for use in hybrid drive systems.

With interest growing in emission reduction technologies, the Becker Marine tech development opens access to German federal and state funding, funding which, in step with industry interest, has the company in expansion mode. To that end, the Hamburg-based company will continue to invest in expansion of its infrastructure, starting with the production halls in Winsen (Luhe) and including the hiring of new employees.

The COBRA Compact Battery Rack from Becker Marine Systems now has type-approval from DNV GL. © Becker Marine Systems

Related News

The enhanced winch control provides a safe, efficient and reliable way of deploying water sampling equipment at depths up to 5,000 meters in even the roughest sea conditions. Photo courtesy ABB

Tech File: Active Heave Winch Control Enables Research Vessel

Hawboldt Industries installed an ABB winch drive with in-built active heave compensation (AHC) software at the heart of a…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

An ROV modified for shell collecting. Photo: JW Fishers

ROV Modified for Seashell Collection

“If you want to hear the distant voice of the ocean put your ear to the lips of a seashell.” - Curtis Tyrone JonesSeashells…

Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav was used on a SEA-KIT X class for DASA demonstration project. Photo from Sonardyne.

Autonomous Navigation – with or without GNSS

Use of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) as operational tools in their own right is gaining increasing traction. From harbour…

(Image: The SeaCleaners)

French Cleanup Yacht Designed to Feed on Ocean Plastic

A French ocean adventurer and his team have designed a yacht which he says can scoop up plastic garbage to stop it blighting the world’s oceans…

Credit: Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Builds Advanced Submarine Rescue Vehicle

ROV manufacturer Forum Energy Technologies has completed the construction of what it says is a highly advanced submarine rescue vehicle (SRV)…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sensor Technology Ltd

Sensor Technology Ltd. specializes in custom acoustic transducers, hydrophones and piezoelectric ceramics. The company performs all processes at one location, resulting in fully optimized product designs, end-to-end quality assurance and tight control over delivery scheduling.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news