September 16, 2024

NOAA and Esri Collaborate to Revolutionize Ocean Data Accessibility

© Nabugu / Adobe Stock

In a move to enhance the accessibility and utility of ocean and coastal data, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and Esri, a global leader in location intelligence, have announced a new partnership to develop a pioneering open data platform. This initiative aims to make critical oceanic and coastal data more actionable and equitable for decision-makers and communities.

The collaborative effort will combine NOAA’s extensive and high-quality oceanic data with Esri’s advanced geospatial technologies. The goal is to create a fully interoperable platform that transforms complex data into user-friendly, actionable insights tailored to specific needs.

“This collaboration could not come at a more important time in helping our coastal communities remain vibrant now and in the future,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “Combining NOAA’s ocean and coastal expertise with Esri’s long history of user-centered tools will unlock the true value of these data in the hands of the communities that need them most.”

Currently, ocean and coastal data is scattered across various platforms, often requiring significant effort to interpret and utilize. The new platform will address these challenges by providing a streamlined, accessible resource for users, thereby strengthening the blue economy and supporting sustainable coastal management.

“The ocean covers 70 percent of our planet, and yet its terrain and ecosystems remain some of the most unknown on the planet,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. “We are happy to collaborate with NOAA to help make their comprehensive and authoritative ocean and coastal data a mapping resource for decision-making, conservation, and education.  

The first phase of the project will involve creating a prototype ocean and coastal data hub. This demonstration project will showcase how large volumes of data can be distilled into localized, relevant information, such as conservation planning and renewable energy site assessments. The prototype will also facilitate the development of cross-sector partnerships, involving ocean community organizations, NGOs, academia, and the private sector, to address data gaps and drive collaborative initiatives.

The end goal is to design a robust ocean and coastal data information system that not only provides access to data but also guides users on how to interpret and apply it effectively. The platform will offer answers to a range of questions, from fishing locations to impacts on fisheries and the latest nautical charts.

Following the completion of the six-month demonstration project, NOAA and Esri will review the results and determine the future direction of their collaboration.

NOAA and Esri have a track record of successful partnerships, including the development of Heat.gov and the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation (CMRA) portal. These platforms have made climate and weather data more accessible and actionable for a wide range of users. 

The new partnership promises to further advance this mission, enhancing the ability of communities and decision-makers to navigate and utilize oceanic data in meaningful ways, NOAA said.

