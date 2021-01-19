 
January 19, 2021

BV Uses ROV to Complete First Underwater Ship Survey

(Photo: Bureau Veritas)

(Photo: Bureau Veritas)

Testing, inspection and certification body Bureau Veritas (BV) said it has completed the proof of concept project for underwater remote surveys using the Seasam remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV technology eco-system from Notilo Plus on a Corsica Linea car ferry Mediterranée.  

Efficient underwater inspection of shipping vessels is important for the industry as a substitute for docking surveys at agreed intervals or to inspect hull damage. BV has been evaluating opportunities to provide effective remote inspection services.

Using the Seasam system as an alternative to the traditional diver in-water survey, an in-water survey of a ship located in Marseille has been supervised from its head office in Paris.

