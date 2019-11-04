 
New Wave Media

November 4, 2019

Complete Oil Spill Monitoring Solutions for Vulnerable Areas

Photo: OSIL

Photo: OSIL

Global environmental monitoring experts Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) produce oil spill monitoring solutions for remote areas for both aquatic and terrestrial applications where there is a concern over the potential for exposure to hydrocarbons.

OSIL build and install systems including oil spill monitoring buoys that are capable of detecting and monitoring surface sheens, oil in water monitoring buoys that can identify and quantify crude oil and refined fuels present in the water column using submersible sensors, and land-based non-contact oil spill detection systems. These structures can detect a variety of hydrocarbon based substances, and can be set up to ignore other materials that fluoresce in the same wavelength.

Real time data from these monitoring systems can be transmitted via GSM, UHF radio and satellite to a base station and can be displayed online using the OSIL data to web service, or can be integrated into the clients own computer systems, providing users with a variety of alarm options including email and text alerts, audible alarms or visual indicators such as flashing lights.  The systems can also be equipped with additional sensors depending on customer requirements.  

The Oil Spill monitoring buoys and land-based systems utilize a real time non-contact hydrocarbon sensor, which is equipped with a pulsed UV LED beam and optical photo-detector with on-board software to enable detection of oil spills autonomously and immediately alert the users to any changes to protect vulnerable areas day and night, even under harsh weather conditions.

The Oil in Water buoy systems are equipped with submersible hydrocarbon sensors that can be positioned anywhere in the water column using the mooring systems themselves.

The systems are available for a variety of platforms, with OSIL engineers providing customers with an installation service complete with full training in the operation and maintenance of the equipment and on-going system support.

computer systemsCrude oilOcean Scientific International Ltd.
Email

Related News

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea, Subsea 7 Win Ormen Lange Contracts

Schlumberger said its subsea technologies division OneSubsea has secured a frame agreement with A/S Norske Shell for an engineering…

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Kennedy

#Oi2020 History

While today’s technologically advanced robotics systems continue to dominate the industry, the offshore petroleum industry…

Oceanology Celebrates “50”

In March 2020 the Oceanology International exhibition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary, and Marine Technology Reporter…

(Image: BP)

McDermott to Build SPS for Greater Tortue

McDermott International announced it has been subcontracted to build subsea production system (SPS) for the Greater Tortue…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Eyes Low Carbon Tech

Aker Solutions aims to adjust its portfolio of products and technologies to include more renewable energy and low-carbon…

Your sea trials, here: a SINTEF test basin. Credit: SINTEF

Higher Learning & SINTEF’s Existential Rise

Sure, basic (open-ended) research gave us penicillin — but thousands of applied (commercial, finite) research projects carried…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news