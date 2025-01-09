Connectors Facilitate Camera System for BBC Underwater TV Series

Teledyne Impulse-PDM supplied its Omicron optical fiber connectors to BBC Studios for use in its upcoming underwater natural history series, set to air in 2026. Filming required custom-built camera technology designed to capture extraordinary marine footage from the depths of the Arctic, facilitated by the Rev Ocean’s Aurora ROV.

To capture groundbreaking underwater content BBC Studios and Marine Imagine Technologies designed a deep ocean-rated camera system integrated with a telemetry bottle, the central hub for communications on the submersible. However, during the Arctic expedition, the crew encountered challenges connecting the camera system to the ROV’s telemetry bottle due to a missing optical fiber connector, critical to establishing communications for the system. Without this essential part, the team faced a significant delay in capturing underwater footage.

BBC Studios reached out from its expedition for support and Teledyne Impulse-PDM supplied the Omicron 5030/5070 optical connectors which deliver high-performance fibre connectivity in demanding environments.

Suitable for both single-mode and multi-mode operation, Omicron connectors were ideal for the BBC Studios deep-sea application and the stringent requirements of the Aurora ROV system. Despite a tight timeline, Teledyne Impulse-PDM was able to courier the connector to Svalbard, enabling the BBC Studios research crew to proceed with their mission.

Image courtesy Teledyne Impulse-PDM