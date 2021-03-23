 
New Wave Media

March 23, 2021

Consortium for Ocean Leadership Names Leonardi as President and CEO

Dr. Alan Leonardi

Dr. Alan Leonardi

Today, the Board of Trustees of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership announced the appointment of Dr. Alan Leonardi as president and CEO, effective May 24, 2021.

As the president and CEO of COL, Dr. Leonardi will lead the consortium, which represents the leading ocean science, research and technology organizations from academia, industry and the larger nonprofit sector (to include philanthropy, aquariums and associations), in shaping the future of ocean science and technology and in setting the ocean community up for success.

Dr. Leonardi will succeed RADM Jonathan White, USN (ret.), who has served as president and CEO since 2016. “It has been a privilege to serve this consortium for the last five years, and as I move into retirement, I am thrilled to be leaving COL in Alan’s more-than-capable hands,” stated White. “His experience bringing together people from different sectors to advance our ocean understanding is critical, not only to the work of our consortium, but for the greater good of our ocean planet.”  

Dr. Leonardi brings a wealth of expertise to COL, from his background in meteorology and oceanography to his leadership in developing partnerships to advance ocean knowledge—which is especially important for this consortium. Over the last 18 years, he has held several positions at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), where he is currently the director of the Office of Ocean Exploration and Research (OER). Under his leadership, OER, the only federal organization dedicated to ocean exploration, developed into an impressive endeavor that brings together state and federal agencies, academia, industry, and nonprofits to explore and understand our ocean. Within NOAA, he has also served as acting director and deputy director of the Office of Policy, Planning and Evaluation; manager for the Environmental Modeling Program; and deputy director of the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.

Dr. Margaret Leinen, COL trustee and vice chancellor for marine science, Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, stated, “I have had the pleasure of working with Alan on many initiatives during his time at NOAA and congratulate him on his appointment at COL. Leading ocean science advocacy for our community is critical as we engage with federal agencies and Congress on the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. I look forward to working closely with Alan to shape the future of U.S. ocean science and technology.”

“The ocean is increasingly receiving the attention it needs and that our global society deserves, but we have much work to do to accomplish our shared goals of exploring, understanding, and sustainably managing ocean resources. I am thrilled that Alan will join the Consortium for Ocean Leadership to pursue these important yet challenging objectives,” stated Dr. Jon Kaye, COL trustee and program director, Science, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. “The ocean science and technology community will benefit from his stewardship of the organization and of the many relationships needed to ensure a reliable future for marine ecosystems.”

In addition to his work at the federal government, Dr. Leonardi has ties to the academic community, having held research and adjunct faculty appointments at Miami Dade College, Broward College and James Madison University.

Dr. Leonardi received his master’s and doctorate degrees in physical oceanography from Florida State University and his undergraduate degree in meteorology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“I am honored to be selected as the next president and CEO of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership,” said Dr. Leonardi. “I have long been both a partner and a fan of COL, so the opportunity to lead this organization, especially at a time of renewed interest in the ocean, is exciting. I look forward to working with COL staff, consortium members and federal and nonfederal partners to advance ocean science and technology to the greatest extent possible.”

Dr. Ruth Perry, COL trustee and marine scientist and regulatory policy specialist, Shell, stated, “COL is the nation’s consortium for oceans and has been successful in convening and advancing the collective interests of the ocean science community. COL brings together the academic, philanthropic, aquariums, private sectors and more to advance national sound ocean science and policy critical to ensuring the future of a healthy and productive ocean. Alan is an outstanding person to continue this important work for the nation.”

Dr. Michael Roman, COL trustee and director and professor, Horn Point Laboratory, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science echoed that sentiment, stating, “COL’s membership includes academia, industry, and ocean conservation organizations throughout the country to support a healthy ocean and the blue economy. I believe that we will all benefit from Alan’s ability to lead COL by bringing people together, as he did with NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research. I join my ocean colleagues around the nation in welcoming Alan to COL and in expecting an exciting future for ocean science and technology.”

“I can’t think of a better person to be leading COL into the future. Alan is a visionary leader, whose expertise, experience and knowledge of both the science and the political landscape make him the perfect person to take our consortium to new heights, and I look forward to working closely with him to do so in the coming months and years,” stated Dr. Monty Graham, chair of the COL Board of Trustees and director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography. “I also want to thank Jon for his service and dedication to COL—he has navigated our consortium forward admirably, and I wish him fair winds and following seas. Bravo Zulu!”

Related News

An MH-60S on deck of contracted salvage vessel off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan on March 18, 2021, having just been pulled from the depth of 19,075 ft by NAVSEA Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, (SUPSALV) at the request of the Navy Safety Center to facilitate accident investigation. This depth, a SUPSALV record, achieved using the ROV CURV 21 (painted yellow in background), deep ocean lift line and heave compensated Fly Away Dive System (red equipment behind helicopter). (Photo: U.S. Navy)

US Navy Recovers Downed Helicopter from Record Ocean Depth

The U.S. Navy last week retrieved one of its crashed helicopters from 19,075 feet below the surface of the North Pacific…

© railwayfx / Adobe Stock

Green Minerals, Oil States Sign LoI for Deep Sea Mining System

Green Minerals AS, a recently formed subsea mineral mining company, has signed a letter of intent with a consortium led by…

Barbara Geelen (Photo: Fugro)

Geelen Nominated as Fugro CFO

Dutch-based geo-data specialist Fugro said its supervisory board has nominated Barbara Geelen for appointment as member of…

Photo Credit: Amundsen Science

Forum's Arctic Research ROV Completes Sea Trials

ROV-specialist Forum Energy Technologies has said that its light work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), Comanche 38…

Christel Pullens (Photo: Sea Ranger Service)

Sea Ranger Service Names Pullens Managing Director

Sea Ranger Service, the Netherlands-based company that has been carrying out surveying and research tasks in the North Sea…

Kraken's SeaPower Battery - Image: Kraken

Kraken Secures New Subsea Batteries, Sonar Contracts and $1.5M Funding

Canadian subsea technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sensor Technology Ltd

Sensor Technology Ltd. specializes in custom acoustic transducers, hydrophones and piezoelectric ceramics. The company performs all processes at one location, resulting in fully optimized product designs, end-to-end quality assurance and tight control over delivery scheduling.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news