Contract Awarded for Undersea Op Training Facility

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded a $54,279,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of an Undersea Operational Training Facility (UOTC) April 15 to Hensel Phelps Construction Co., of Honolulu, Hawaii. The contract also contains one Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment line item and one unexercised option, which if awarded would increase cumulative contract value to $57,494,949.

The work to be performed provides for an UOTC that will support a variety of functions including operator and undersea vehicle training via the use of a combat training tank, and applied instruction in topic-dedicated classrooms, laboratories, and computer laboratories. Also included in this project are Diver support spaces, administrative spaces, maintenance and repair spaces, operator’s gear storage lockers, and maintenance and support spaces.

Work will be performed in at Pearl City Peninsula within Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by April 2022.

This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two proposals received.