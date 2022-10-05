Wednesday, October 5, 2022
 
New Wave Media

October 5, 2022

CorPower Ocean, Maersk Supply Service Install Subsea Export Cable for Wave Energy Project in Portugal

Credit: CorPower Ocean

Credit: CorPower Ocean

CorPower Ocean, a Sweden-based developer of wave energy converters, and Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service have installed a 6.2km subsea export cable off the coast of northern Portugal to energize CorPower Ocean's HiWave-5 Project.

The 100-tonne cable was installed using the Maersk Achiever vessel and will provide power and data connection from an on-land substation in Aguçadoura to the wave energy demonstration site 5.5km offshore.

Now connected to the national grid of Portugal, the site will initially accommodate the recently unveiled CorPower C4 Wave Energy Converter (WEC) which will later form part of a larger four-system array, and "one of the world’s first grid-connected wave farms."

CorPower Ocean Marine Operations Manager Robert Argo said: "We started the [cable] installation process by positioning the Maersk Achiever in a safe water depth within the cable corridor, approximately one kilometre offshore. A messenger line was passed from an onshore winch to the Maersk Achiever, and then connected to a cable pull-in head. 

"As the cable was being deployed, buoyancy was attached to assist with the cable float into shore. Once onshore, the cable was pulled through a pre-installed cable conduit running under the beach and into the on-land substation, while the remaining cable was deployed using an onboard cable tensioner."

“During the lay operation, cable protection was added to provide additional mass where required for on-bottom stability. Various parameters were also monitored throughout including cable tension, cable departure angle and touch down monitoring. On completion, a visual and positioning survey was carried out by a remotely operated vehicle.Credit: CorPower Ocean

“The cable lay process is a notoriously challenging aspect for marine energy projects, with much planning required and adaption to weather windows and ocean conditions. We are thankful to our highly diligent and professional partners, including Maersk Supply Service for their close support throughout the entire operation.”

CorPower is now gearing up for the arrival of the C4 PTO (Power Take Off) system, which has completed a one-year dry test programme in Sweden. Once transported the PTO will be integrated with a composite hull, which was custom built at CorPower Ocean’s Portuguese base, in Viana do Castelo – home to its innovative Composite Hull Development Programme.

The CorPower C4 WEC will later be fused to the cable through a quick-connect interface located at the anchor-head. While providing power connection to feed electricity to shore through the 7.2kV cable it will also deliver high speed communication to the wave farm through fibre optic cores.

The CorePower wave energy converters are of the point absorber type, with a heaving buoy on the surface absorbing energy from ocean waves and which is connected to the seabed using a tensioned mooring line. The device oscillates in resonance with the incoming waves, amplifying the motion and power capture.

Related News

L-R Richard Knox, Romain Chambault and Cameron McNatt (Verlume).

Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy, Verlume Ink MOU

Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy and Verlume have signed a triparty memorandum of understanding (MoU) to identify and discuss…

Credit: NOC/Screenshot

NOC's Boaty McBoatface Monitors Marine Environment at North Sea Oil Fields

The UK-based National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has started conducting research with the robot submarine ‘Boaty McBoatface’…

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining’s Underwater Mining Crawler for the Underwater Remote Mining System. The crawler will help recover diamond-bearing kimberlite ore from deep open pits at the Ekati Diamond Mine, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. Image courtesy IHC Mining.

Subsea Mining: Arctic Canadian Diamond, IHC unveil innovative Crawler

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company and IHC Mining report that they have reached the next important milestone in the development…

Illustration - Credit: Olav Olsen

Bouygues Travaux Publics Acquires OO-STAR Floating Wind Foundation Tech

Bouygues Travaux Publics said Tuesday it had acquired the OO-STAR floating wind foundation technology, owned by Floating…

Marlin - Credit: ION Geo (file image)

CGG's Sercel Buys ION Geophysical's Software Business

French seismic data firm CGG said Monday that its Sensing & Monitoring division Sercel had completed the acquisition of ION…

Credit: NOV

ABS, NOV Collaborating on 'Pioneering' Subsea Storage Solution

American Bureau of Shipping ABS said Wednesday it was providing New Technology Qualification (NTQ) services for pioneering…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Calecore Limited

Calecore provides offshore integrated site investigation solutions including geotechnical, geophysical, 2DHR, environmental and ROV survey services. Operating globally we undertake projects from our own fleet of vessels and clients assets and are specialists in Harsh and Remote working.
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

USVs Line up for Offshore Wind Work

Back to the Future

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news